ECB President Christine Lagarde Comments on Bulgarian Euro Coins

The President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, commented on the Bulgarian euro coins in a post on Facebook on August 13. The comment is accompanied by relevant images.

Exciting news for Bulgaria and the euro area!

Take a first look at the design for Bulgaria’s €1 coin. While we’ll have to wait a little longer to see these coins in circulation, this preview offers a glimpse of the beautiful national side chosen by Bulgarska narodna banka, Bulgaria’s national central bank.

The design maintains continuity with Bulgaria’s current coins, and features symbols that are deeply rooted in the country’s heritage and cherished by its people.