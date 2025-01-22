Parliament rejected amendments to the Law on Bulgarian National Bank related to appointment of caretaker prime minister

The Parliament on January 22 rejected at first reading the proposed amendments to the Law on the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), put forward by the Council of Ministers.

The amendments suggested that if the governor or deputy governor of the BNB accepts to be appointed as caretaker Prime Minister, they must resign from their current post at the BNB.

The proposal was supported by the "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition, which argued that the provision would safeguard the independence of the BNB.

The MPs from the "Vazrazhdane" party, "MRF - New Beginning," and "BSP - United Left" voted against the proposal.

Meanwhile, members of GERB-UDF, DRF - MRF, and "There Is Such a People" abstained from voting.

