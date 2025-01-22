НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Заседание на Народното събрание
Емисия "По света и у нас" 

Parliament rejected amendments to the Law on Bulgarian National Bank related to appointment of caretaker prime minister

бнб установи несъвместимост отстрани андрей гюров
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:19, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Parliament on January 22 rejected at first reading the proposed amendments to the Law on the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), put forward by the Council of Ministers.

The amendments suggested that if the governor or deputy governor of the BNB accepts to be appointed as caretaker Prime Minister, they must resign from their current post at the BNB.

The proposal was supported by the "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition, which argued that the provision would safeguard the independence of the BNB.

The MPs from the "Vazrazhdane" party, "MRF - New Beginning," and "BSP - United Left" voted against the proposal.

Meanwhile, members of GERB-UDF, DRF - MRF, and "There Is Such a People" abstained from voting.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Bulgaria ranks last among EU member states in terms of life satisfaction
Bulgaria ranks last among EU member states in terms of life satisfaction
18:53, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 President Radev expressed hope that North Macedonia will show political will to implement the European consensus of 2022
President Radev expressed hope that North Macedonia will show political will to implement the European consensus of 2022
17:36, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 PM: The Bulgarian state is doing everything necessary for the released sailors from 'Galaxy Leader'
PM: The Bulgarian state is doing everything necessary for the released sailors from 'Galaxy Leader'
17:28, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 Adventurer Stefan Ivanov preparing to cross fourth ocean by rowing boat
Adventurer Stefan Ivanov preparing to cross fourth ocean by rowing boat
16:47, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
 Record-breaking 356 kg of marijuana seized by customs officers in Sofia
Record-breaking 356 kg of marijuana seized by customs officers in Sofia
16:32, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 Crew of 'Galaxy Leader' ship released, Including two Bulgarian nationals
Crew of 'Galaxy Leader' ship released, Including two Bulgarian nationals
16:16, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 The threats to schools in Bulgaria sent via foreign free service platforms
The threats to schools in Bulgaria sent via foreign free service platforms
15:55, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Bomb threats reported at many schools across the country this morning
Bomb threats reported at many schools across the country this morning
15:35, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 07:00 мин.
 The 9th year since Rumen Radev took office as Bulgaria's President begins
The 9th year since Rumen Radev took office as Bulgaria's President begins
14:36, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov from Strasbourg: We will seek consensus with coalition partners on the Recovery and Resilience Plan
PM Zhelyazkov from Strasbourg: We will seek consensus with coalition partners on the Recovery and Resilience Plan
14:25, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 The number of districts in Bulgaria subject to flu epidemic has risen to six
The number of districts in Bulgaria subject to flu epidemic has risen to six
14:04, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov in Strasbourg: Issues regarding the stability of public finances and policies cannot be postponed
PM Zhelyazkov in Strasbourg: Issues regarding the stability of public finances and policies cannot be postponed
11:55, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Bulgaria ranks last among EU member states in terms of life satisfaction
Bulgaria ranks last among EU member states in terms of life satisfaction
President Radev expressed hope that North Macedonia will show political will to implement the European consensus of 2022
President Radev expressed hope that North Macedonia will show political will to implement the European consensus of 2022
PM: The Bulgarian state is doing everything necessary for the released sailors from 'Galaxy Leader'
PM: The Bulgarian state is doing everything necessary for the released sailors from 'Galaxy Leader'
Adventurer Stefan Ivanov preparing to cross fourth ocean by rowing boat
Adventurer Stefan Ivanov preparing to cross fourth ocean by rowing boat
Record-breaking 356 kg of marijuana seized by customs officers in Sofia
Record-breaking 356 kg of marijuana seized by customs officers in Sofia
Crew of 'Galaxy Leader' ship released, Including two Bulgarian nationals
Crew of 'Galaxy Leader' ship released, Including two Bulgarian nationals
Топ 24
Най-четени
Имотна измама: Пенсионер платил 50 000 лева за жилище, ипотекирано от строителя
Имотна измама: Пенсионер платил 50 000 лева за жилище, ипотекирано...
Сигнали за бомби в много училища в страната тази сутрин (ОБЗОР)
Сигнали за бомби в много училища в страната тази сутрин (ОБЗОР)
Катастрофа с автобус и камион на АМ "Хемус", има ранени
Катастрофа с автобус и камион на АМ "Хемус", има ранени
Напусна ни Иван Михневски - дългогодишен оператор в БНТ
Напусна ни Иван Михневски - дългогодишен оператор в БНТ
Катастрофа с автомобил на НСО в София
Катастрофа с автомобил на НСО в София
Шест са вече областите в грипна епидемия
Шест са вече областите в грипна епидемия
ГДБОП разби престъпна група, ощетявала бюджета с милиони левове
ГДБОП разби престъпна група, ощетявала бюджета с милиони левове
Пловдив и Благоевград са в грипна епидемия от днес
Пловдив и Благоевград са в грипна епидемия от днес
Освободиха екипажа на "Галакси лийдър", както и българските моряци на борда
Освободиха екипажа на "Галакси лийдър", както и...
Започват засилени проверки за пожарна безопасност на туристическите обекти в страната
Започват засилени проверки за пожарна безопасност на туристическите обекти в страната
Самуил Донков победи сензацията от Париж 2024 Юсуф Дикеч на турнир по спортна стрелба в Мюнхен
Самуил Донков победи сензацията от Париж 2024 Юсуф Дикеч на турнир по спортна стрелба в Мюнхен