Parliament Speaker Nataliya Kiselova convenes an extraordinary sitting on 10 December

The Speaker of the 51st Parliament, Nataliya Kiselova, convenes an extraordinary sitting of Parliament on 10 December at 13:00.

The sitting was convened on the basis of Article 78, paragraph 1 of the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria.

The only item on the agenda was a draft decision on the election of an Ad Hoc Committee to draft the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly.

Earlier today, DEcember 6, Nataliya Kiselova was elected Speaker of Parliament with the support of 140 MPs. Then the deputy Speakers of the Parlaiment and the chairpersons of the parliamentary groups were elected. Kiselova announced the end of the sitting, after which she scheduled the next one for Wednesday - 11 December.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News