PM Glavchev: I will sign the security cooperation agreement with Ukraine only after a decision of the National Assembly

Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev said that will sign the security cooperation agreement with Ukraine only after a decision of the National Assembly. He said it was best for the document to be approved by a regular government. Glavchev commented on the issue on December 19 in front of Bulgarian journalists in Brussels, where he arrived to attend the European Council meeting.

"I hope that this item will be on the agenda, that they will do their job, that they will say what they think about this agreement. I do not have any concerns about the substance of the agreement, it is in line with the previous decisions of the National Assembly. If it does not enter Parliament, I will not sign the agreement, there is still a chance until the end of the day. I will ask President Zelenskyy to show understanding, we will wait for the decision of the National Assembly and then proceed to signing, or postpone it for better times," he added.

Glavchev reiterated that the only thing that worries him is the 10-year period and said that this is why he wanted coordination with the Parliament.

"Last Friday we received confirmation from the Ukrainian side that the signing will take place now - in Brussels," he said.

Glavchev said that he had insisted on a text that the decisions of the National Assembly would be respected. He noted that there was a possibility that any future government could neutralise the agreement and described the text as "advisory."

When asked whether the agreement mentions weapons or war, Glavchev responded, "Absolutely not. Who would take on such commitments without a decision from the National Assembly? I am not suicidal."

He said he had heard all sorts of "nonsense."

"I have heard nonsense that I am almost ruining the formation of a regular government and the negotiations, that I have stopped the reproductive procedures, that the budget does not stand for anything. What I hear about me blowing up the negotiations for forming]a regular government comes as too much, because such a plot requires the involvement of international representatives," he said. "If there is one person who most wants a regular government, believe me, it is me," Glavchev said.

Earlier today, 'MRF-New Beginning' requested that the agreement on security cooperation with Ukraine be considered by the Parliament, sparking debates and objections in the chamber, leading Parliament Speaker Nataliya Kiselova to call a 15-minute break.

