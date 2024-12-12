PM Glavchev: The financial effect for Bulgaria from full Schengen membership is estimated at 1.6 billion BGN per year

The financial effect for Bulgaria from full Schengen membership is estimated at 1.6 billion BGN annually, noted caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev on December 12.

Official: Bulgaria becomes full Schengen Area member on January 1, 2025

At a special meeting on the topic at the Council of Ministers, he highlighted the numerous economic advantages for citizens, businesses, and investors from the full membership.

In addition to the financial gains, Schengen membership will also save hundreds of thousands of hours in time and lead to a significant reduction in annual carbon emissions.

