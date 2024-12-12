НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

PM Glavchev: The financial effect for Bulgaria from full Schengen membership is estimated at 1.6 billion BGN per year

димитър главчев рамката бюджета известна стремим еврозоната
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:22, 12.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The financial effect for Bulgaria from full Schengen membership is estimated at 1.6 billion BGN annually, noted caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev on December 12.

Official: Bulgaria becomes full Schengen Area member on January 1, 2025

At a special meeting on the topic at the Council of Ministers, he highlighted the numerous economic advantages for citizens, businesses, and investors from the full membership.

In addition to the financial gains, Schengen membership will also save hundreds of thousands of hours in time and lead to a significant reduction in annual carbon emissions.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Parliament Speaker congratulated weightlifter Karlos Nassar for winning the world title
Parliament Speaker congratulated weightlifter Karlos Nassar for winning the world title
18:04, 12.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 Grain producers ready to protest over 2025 draft budget
Grain producers ready to protest over 2025 draft budget
16:34, 12.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 Economic benefits of Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen Area expected to amount to 500 million BGN
Economic benefits of Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen Area expected to amount to 500 million BGN
16:07, 12.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
 Europe after the full accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen - first reactions
Europe after the full accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen - first reactions
15:38, 12.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
 Minister of Interior on EU Council's decision to remove checks at the land Schengen borders of Bulgaria: Today is a historic day for Bulgaria
Minister of Interior on EU Council's decision to remove checks at the land Schengen borders of Bulgaria: Today is a historic day for Bulgaria
14:55, 12.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
 President Radev: Bulgaria has achieved another of its strategic goals by joining Schengen
President Radev: Bulgaria has achieved another of its strategic goals by joining Schengen
14:27, 12.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Official: Bulgaria becomes full Schengen Area member on January 1, 2025
Official: Bulgaria becomes full Schengen Area member on January 1, 2025
12:12, 12.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
 Bulgarian Karlos Nassar set two world records at Bahrain World Weightlifting Championships
Bulgarian Karlos Nassar set two world records at Bahrain World Weightlifting Championships
11:55, 12.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
 Caretaker government approved draft state budget for 2025
Caretaker government approved draft state budget for 2025
22:51, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Bulgaria's central bank opposed the draft budget for 2025
Bulgaria's central bank opposed the draft budget for 2025
18:55, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 05:02 мин.
 Minister of Interior: No change in the security environment along the border and in Bulgaia amid developments in the Middle East
Minister of Interior: No change in the security environment along the border and in Bulgaia amid developments in the Middle East
18:34, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
 The Netherlands gives the green light for Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen lmembership
The Netherlands gives the green light for Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen lmembership
18:10, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
More from: Economy
Bulgaria's central bank opposed the draft budget for 2025
Bulgaria's central bank opposed the draft budget for 2025
National Council for Tripartite Cooperation did not reach agreement on draft budget for 2025
National Council for Tripartite Cooperation did not reach agreement on draft budget for 2025
340,000 pensioners will receive 100 BGN Christmas bonus
340,000 pensioners will receive 100 BGN Christmas bonus
BNB Governor: Taxing banks' extra prifits could impact financial stability
BNB Governor: Taxing banks' extra prifits could impact financial stability
Before Bulgaria's Schengen accession by land: MEPs visited the border at Danube Bridge at Vidin
Before Bulgaria's Schengen accession by land: MEPs visited the border at Danube Bridge at Vidin
Prices of apartments in Sofia rose by 20%, average price reaching 1,840 euro/sq. m
Prices of apartments in Sofia rose by 20%, average price reaching 1,840 euro/sq. m
Топ 24
Най-четени
Решено: България е пълноправен член на Шенген от 1 януари 2025
Решено: България е пълноправен член на Шенген от 1 януари 2025
Карлос Насар в поредицата "Спортните таланти на България"
Карлос Насар в поредицата "Спортните таланти на България"
НА ЖИВО: Световното първенство по плуване в малък басейн в Будапеща
НА ЖИВО: Световното първенство по плуване в малък басейн в Будапеща
Карлос Насар постави световен рекорд в изхвърлянето на световното по вдигане на тежести в Бахрейн
Карлос Насар постави световен рекорд в изхвърлянето на световното...
Ненадминат: Карлос Насар спечели и световната титла във вдигането на тежести
Ненадминат: Карлос Насар спечели и световната титла във вдигането...
СДВР арестува един от най-известните автокрадци с прякор Гарвана
СДВР арестува един от най-известните автокрадци с прякор Гарвана
Приятелката на Насар след върховото му постижение: Няма нищо по-хубаво от това да имаш такъв човек до себе си
Приятелката на Насар след върховото му постижение: Няма нищо...
Карлос Насар постави световен рекорд в изхвърлянето в категория до 89 килограма
Карлос Насар постави световен рекорд в изхвърлянето в категория до...
Европа след приемането на България и Румъния в Шенген - първи реакции
Европа след приемането на България и Румъния в Шенген - първи реакции
НА ЖИВО: Световното първенство по плуване в малък басейн в Будапеща
НА ЖИВО: Световното първенство по плуване в малък басейн в Будапеща
Никой никого не търси - ще има ли преговори за правителство?
Никой никого не търси - ще има ли преговори за правителство?