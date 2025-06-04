PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Our Task is to Ensure that the Process of Introducing the Euro is Smooth

At a press briefing at the Council of Ministers on June 4, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov addressed the forthcoming convergence report from the European Commission and the European Central Bank, which is expected to be released to day and assess Bulgaria’s readiness to adopt the euro.

“This assessment is of exceptional importance to Bulgarian society, as it is the result of decades of effort to achieve a high level of financial and economic convergence with the developed European countries,” said Zhelyazkov. “It is an evaluation of the stability of Bulgaria’s public finances, the resilience of our economy, and its operational capacity. It is a recognition of the efforts of the Bulgarian people, who as early as the 1990s declared their unwavering path toward becoming a worthy member of the European Union and an integral part of Europe.”

The Prime Minister also commented on the tasks ahead for the government regarding the euro adoption process: