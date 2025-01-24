PM Zhelyazkov after meeting with EU Commissioner Zaharieva: Bulgaria's accession to the Eurozone is a top priority for the government

Competitiveness is a key priority in the process of stabilising the Bulgarian and European economies, Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, said during a meeting with European Commissioner for Start-ups, Research and Innovation, Ekaterina Zaharieva, on January 24.

The Prime Minister and the European Commissioner discussed the current topics on the European and Bulgarian agenda, such as investment and competitiveness of the Bulgarian and European economies, the conditions and business environment for start-ups in Bulgaria. One of the European supercomputers located in Bulgaria and the Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) were highlighted as good practice.

Zaharieva highlighted the need for Bulgarian companies, scientists and universities to be even more active and noted that Bulgaria has received 158 million euros under the Horizon Europe programme. In her words, large-scale investments in innovative solutions in areas such as digital technologies, energy, mobility and others are needed to accelerate the economic growth and prosperity of Bulgaria and Europe.

"Joining the Eurozone is a key priority for the new regular government, and we are working hard on it in close coordination with our partners from the European Commission," said the Prime Minister.

In this regard, from the first day of the cabinet's work, the team at the Ministry of Finance has been conducting a detailed analysis of public finances, based on which the new state budget will be drafted. On the basis of these actions, Bulgaria will immediately ask the European Commission for an extraordinary convergence report on the country's readiness to join the Eurozone.

