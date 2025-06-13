PM Zhelyazkov and Austrian Chancellor Discuss Bulgaria’s Accession to Schengen and Tensions in the Middle East

At the 29th edition of the European Wachau Forum in Austria on June 13, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasised that Bulgaria’s path to joining the Schengen Area has been challenging but ultimately beneficial for the entire European Union.

Zhelyazkov spoke during a joint panel alongside Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (noted as Christian Stocker in some reports, likely a reference to Austrian officials) and Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean. During the discussion, both Zhelyazkov and the Austrian Chancellor addressed the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, expressing hope that diplomatic efforts will prevent broader regional involvement.

Along with expressing concern about the growing tensions in the Middle East, the Bulgarian Prime Minister and the Austrian chancellor said that immediate action was needed to resolve the conflict through diplomacy. Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasised that there had long been indications that Iran’s development of its nuclear program and failure to honor its commitments would eventually be met with appropriate responses.

“Naturally, it is concerning for us that tensions in the Middle East are escalating. We hope this will not lead to a full-blown war and that the situation remains contained to recent attacks,” Zhelyazkov said.

“We must urgently return to diplomacy and resolve this conflict through diplomatic means. For Europe, this represents yet another challenge, as any conflict in the world poses a threat to our continent,” said Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker.

Both during the joint press briefing and within the framework of the forum, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov placed particular emphasis on combating illegal migration, human trafficking, and smuggling. Chancellor Stocker is expected to visit Bulgaria soon to see firsthand the progress made at the borders and the implementation of new advanced security systems.

The Chancellor also stated that Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone would be of great benefit not only to the EU as a whole but also to bilateral relations. In response to a question from Austrian media, Zhelyazkov addressed public concerns about potential speculation and price hikes, assuring that the government is prepared to handle such fears.

This year’s theme of the Wachau Forum was “Facing Challenges - Embracing Visions”. The forum was established shortly after Austria joined the European Union in 1995 and is held at Göttweig Abbey in the Krems region of Lower Austria—a location purposefully chosen to emphasize the European political significance of Christianity and the importance of closeness to its citizens.







