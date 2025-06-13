БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Публикуваха верните отговори на матурата по български...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Иран отвръща на удара: Изстреляни са над 100 дрона срещу...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Явор Георгиев два пъти е осъждан, предстояло е и дело за...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Започна операция "Изгряващият лъв": Израел...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Zhelyazkov and Austrian Chancellor Discuss Bulgaria’s Accession to Schengen and Tensions in the Middle East

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
EN
Запази

Christian Stocker said that Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone will be of great benefit to the entire EU

Желязков - Щокер
Снимка: Council of Ministers

At the 29th edition of the European Wachau Forum in Austria on June 13, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasised that Bulgaria’s path to joining the Schengen Area has been challenging but ultimately beneficial for the entire European Union.

Zhelyazkov spoke during a joint panel alongside Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (noted as Christian Stocker in some reports, likely a reference to Austrian officials) and Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean. During the discussion, both Zhelyazkov and the Austrian Chancellor addressed the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, expressing hope that diplomatic efforts will prevent broader regional involvement.

Along with expressing concern about the growing tensions in the Middle East, the Bulgarian Prime Minister and the Austrian chancellor said that immediate action was needed to resolve the conflict through diplomacy. Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasised that there had long been indications that Iran’s development of its nuclear program and failure to honor its commitments would eventually be met with appropriate responses.

“Naturally, it is concerning for us that tensions in the Middle East are escalating. We hope this will not lead to a full-blown war and that the situation remains contained to recent attacks,” Zhelyazkov said.

“We must urgently return to diplomacy and resolve this conflict through diplomatic means. For Europe, this represents yet another challenge, as any conflict in the world poses a threat to our continent,” said Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker.

Both during the joint press briefing and within the framework of the forum, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov placed particular emphasis on combating illegal migration, human trafficking, and smuggling. Chancellor Stocker is expected to visit Bulgaria soon to see firsthand the progress made at the borders and the implementation of new advanced security systems.

The Chancellor also stated that Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone would be of great benefit not only to the EU as a whole but also to bilateral relations. In response to a question from Austrian media, Zhelyazkov addressed public concerns about potential speculation and price hikes, assuring that the government is prepared to handle such fears.

This year’s theme of the Wachau Forum was “Facing Challenges - Embracing Visions”. The forum was established shortly after Austria joined the European Union in 1995 and is held at Göttweig Abbey in the Krems region of Lower Austria—a location purposefully chosen to emphasize the European political significance of Christianity and the importance of closeness to its citizens.



Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Явор Георгиев два пъти е осъждан, предстояло е и дело за шофиране след употреба на кокаин
2
Явор Георгиев два пъти е осъждан, предстояло е и дело за шофиране...
Единият от полицаите, участвали в задържането на Явор Георгиев, е с лека телесна повреда
3
Единият от полицаите, участвали в задържането на Явор Георгиев, е с...
Трима мъже са наръгани с нож от 20-годишно момиче в Слънчев бряг
4
Трима мъже са наръгани с нож от 20-годишно момиче в Слънчев бряг
Напрежение на Държавното първенство по борба в Пловдив
5
Напрежение на Държавното първенство по борба в Пловдив
Орлин и Пламен Владимирови, осъдени на доживотен затвор за убийството на Евгения, искат от ВКС да върне делото за преразглеждане
6
Орлин и Пламен Владимирови, осъдени на доживотен затвор за...

Най-четени

Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите на ужасите" в Старозагорско
1
Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите...
Полицаите във Варна, арестували Явор Георгиев, установили, че е с параноя, отстраняват ги заради невключена бодикамера
2
Полицаите във Варна, арестували Явор Георгиев, установили, че е с...
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев, са отстранени
3
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев,...
Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор от Варна - вижте експертизата
4
Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор от Варна -...
Огромно количество кокаин в кръвта на Явор Георгиев, показва експертиза на ВМА
5
Огромно количество кокаин в кръвта на Явор Георгиев, показва...
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна недостатъчност, причинени от оток на мозъка
6
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна...

More from: Politics

Parliament Speaker Kiselova: Bulgaria Hopes to Conclude Post-Monitoring Dialogue with PACE in 2025
Parliament Speaker Kiselova: Bulgaria Hopes to Conclude Post-Monitoring Dialogue with PACE in 2025
"We Continue the Change": Violation of the Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia is Unacceptable "We Continue the Change": Violation of the Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia is Unacceptable
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
TISP Leader Slavi Trifonov to North Macedonia: "If you continue to behave this way, you’ll see the EU through a 'curved macaroni' made in Bulgaria" TISP Leader Slavi Trifonov to North Macedonia: "If you continue to behave this way, you’ll see the EU through a 'curved macaroni' made in Bulgaria"
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
GERB-UDF Expressed Indignation at the Verdict of Ljupcho Georgievski GERB-UDF Expressed Indignation at the Verdict of Ljupcho Georgievski
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev Meets with Czech Minister for European Affairs Martin Dvořák Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev Meets with Czech Minister for European Affairs Martin Dvořák
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Criticism of Interior Minister Grows in Parliament over Yavor Georgiev Case; Calls for Resignation Criticism of Interior Minister Grows in Parliament over Yavor Georgiev Case; Calls for Resignation
Чете се за: 08:10 мин.

Водещи новини

Израел нападна Иран, Аятолах Хаменей заплаши Тел Авив, че ще бъде "сурово наказан" (ОБЗОР)
Израел нападна Иран, Аятолах Хаменей заплаши Тел Авив, че ще бъде...
Чете се за: 06:27 мин.
По света
Николай Младенов: Иран категорично трябва да се откаже от разработването на ядрени оръжия Николай Младенов: Иран категорично трябва да се откаже от разработването на ядрени оръжия
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
По света
Готов е законопроектът за таван на надценките на храните Готов е законопроектът за таван на надценките на храните
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Единият от полицаите, участвали в задържането на Явор Георгиев, е с лека телесна повреда Единият от полицаите, участвали в задържането на Явор Георгиев, е с лека телесна повреда
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Публикуваха верните отговори на матурата по български език и...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Явор Георгиев два пъти е осъждан, предстояло е и дело за шофиране...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Украйна отблъсква руското настъпление в Сумска област
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Брутална жестокост: В Бургас арестуваха мъж, влачил куче, завързано...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ