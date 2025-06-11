Political Reactions after Constitutional Court Refused to Interpret Most of President Radev’s Questions on the Euro Referendum

Following the Constitutional Court’s (CC) decision to reject the majority of President Rumen Radev’s questions regarding the proposed referendum on the euro, GERB stated that the ruling confirms their original position. Democratic Bulgaria (DB) commented that the court’s decision on admissibility was expected. According to GERB-UDF, the President is clearly pursuing his own political project and should declare himself as a political leader. They even jokingly suggested a potential name for his party: “Botash". From DB’s perspective, the head of state is exploiting public concerns and fears in relation to the euro area in order to advance his own political goals. Meanwhile, the nationalist party Vazrazhdane once again called for holding a referendum on the euro.

Raya Nazaryan (GERB-UDF):

"The ruling issued by the CC in the admissibility phase actually confirms our initial position on the matter—namely, that Mr. Radev’s actions are unconstitutional and were not aimed at genuinely seeking public input or strengthening democracy in Bulgaria. On the contrary, they aimed to create obstruction and destabilisation. We are satisfied with the CC’s ruling."

Atanas Slavov (Democratic Bulgaria):

"Yes, the Court will issue an interpretive ruling on one of the submitted questions, but not all were admitted. This also confirms our position in recent months—that we should not question the eurozone accession, but instead mobilise both the government and the opposition to pursue this nationally significant goal."



Denitsa Sacheva (GERB-UDF):

"When the President referred the matter to the CC, he was commenting on his actions from Japan. Now, we find it interesting that he is announcing his views on the final ruling through CNN from Tashkent. The President is clearly working toward launching his own political project, and perhaps it’s high time he declares himself the leader of a party—let’s call it 'Botash'. Anything else amounts to highly irresponsible behavior. I don’t believe it’s appropriate for the head of state to comment on the country in this manner."

Ivaylo Mirchev (Democratic Bulgaria):

"The troubling part is that President Radev is using people’s fears and concerns to initiate his own strategic project. We do not believe this is the right approach."

Angel Georgiev (Vazrazhdane):

"We insist that the Constitution and the laws of the country be upheld and that a referendum be held."

Ivelin Mihaylov (Velichie):

"There are two new Constitutional Court judges who have shifted the balance, and we were expecting this decision."