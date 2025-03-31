President Radev and the King of Jordan to host Aqaba Process summit in Sofia

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and King Abdullah II of Jordan will host a high-level summit in Sofia for "Aqaba Process for the Balkans III".

The Republic of Bulgaria and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan will co-chair a high-level summit in Sofia within the framework of the "Aqaba Process" initiative. At the invitation of President Rumen Radev and His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, state leaders, government representatives, and members of intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations will gather in early April this year to discuss the security environment, with a focus on the Balkans.

The "Aqaba Process for the Balkans III" forum is a follow-up to previous meetings on the topic held under the initiative - in 2016 in Aqaba, Jordan, and in 2018 in Tirana, Albania. The aim of the Sofia summit is for state leaders from Southeast Europe, together with representatives of governments, institutions, and the partners of the "Aqaba Process," to analyze the security architecture of the Balkans, discuss regional mechanisms for information exchange, and coordinate efforts in combating illegal migration, terrorism, radicalisation, and extremism.

The "Aqaba Process" is a series of international meetings first initiated by King Abdullah II in 2015. Their purpose is to maintain international and regional coordination and cooperation in the fight against terrorism, extremist ideologies, and radicalization through a comprehensive approach. To encourage open dialogue among participants in the Aqaba Process meetings, discussions are held in an informal setting.