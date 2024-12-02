НОВИНИ
BG

President Rumen Radev opened the 22nd edition of the "Bulgarian Christmas" charity initiative

An ultrasound scanner will be donated to the neonatology and paediatrics wards of the hospital in Dobrich

президентът румен радев откри благотворителната инициатива българската коледа
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
12:04, 02.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

President Rumen Radev on December 2 announced the start of the 22nd edition of the charity initiative "Bulgarian Christmas". He was at the general hospital in Dobrich where a new generation ultrasound scanner will be donated to the neonatology and pediatrics departments.

"Bulgarian Christmas" is under the patronage of the head of State and focuses on the health of Bulgarian children.

Bulgarian National Television is a partner in the initiative, which this year is being held under the slogan: "Giving hope to a child in need".

"The 'Bulgarian Christmas' initiative does not diminish the responsibility of the state, but it serves as a strong and moral benchmark for institutions, because it unequivocally proves that significant results can be achieved with limited resources. This is the strength of 'Bulgarian Christmas'," stated President Rumen Radev.

