President Rumen Radev: Tariffs are shaking the markets, Europe should respond with unity

He participates in the Delphi Economic Forum

румен радев митата разтърсват пазарите европа отговори единство
Снимка: BTA

Economy, defence and energy security - policies in these key sectors were discussed by President Rumen Radev at the Delphi Economic Forum on April 9.

    On the day the tariffs imposed by the United States on several countries around the world, including the EU, come into effect, the President emphasised that the dynamics of geopolitical processes are rapidly increasing. He added that the new large-scale tariffs are already shaking the markets.

    President Rumen Radev outlined the challenges facing European economy, defence, and energy security. Against this backdrop, there was good news for Bulgaria. The country has already completed 11 out of 25 planned reviews in various economic areas as part of its accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and is working towards successfully completing the remaining ones by the end of the year.

    President Rumen Radev – Republic of Bulgaria: "The architecture of international security is collapsing. Long-established business models are disintegrating. The new large-scale tariffs are already shaking the markets. Stagnation is affecting leading European economies. What should be the EU's response? Competitiveness, capital markets, innovation, artificial intelligence, energy, and most importantly, unity."

