БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Бебе почина след менингококова инфекция в София
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
"Опря нож в гърлото ми": Пред БНТ говори...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
Затвориха "Дунав мост" при Русе заради ремонтни...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President: The stability of the cabinet depends on its architects - Borisov and Peevski

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
EN
Запази

The government should demand full information about Marin Marinov's death, Rumen Radev said

президентът стабилността кабинета зависи архитектите борисов пеевски

"The stability of the government depends on the architects of the majority - Borisov and Peevski. They are the ones selecting the personnel and deciding its direction," President Rumen Radev told journalists on March 27.

"It is very difficult to talk about stability in a country where the functions of the government are seized by architects - two leaders of parties who almost every day speak on behalf of the government and impose government decisions, at the same time claiming to be the opposition. The situation is slightly schizophrenic, but the stability depends entirely on them."

The no-confidence vote is a legitimate tool of any opposition, but also the responsibility of the opposition to find the necessary votes, referring to the signatures submitted by "Vazrazhdane."

The President described the situation with the parliamentary group of the MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) party as "an unnecessary crisis" and expressed relief that a solution was found. However, he does not accept threats of retribution.

"The Speaker of the Parliament has sufficient tools to defend his positions. As for the MECh party, dissolving a parliamentary group is a very serious matter, as it directly concerns the ability of the affected Members of Parliament to fully participate in parliamentary life and represent their voters," Radev commented.

The Bulgarian government should take a much more active and dignified stance regarding the death of Bulgarian citizen Marin Marinov in Gaza and demand full information on the case, Radev insisted.

"We cannot rely on information from just one side, especially from a party involved in the conflict (Israel - editor's note). We should insistently seek information from our own services," Radev emphasised.

The President attended the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected constitutional judge Orlin Kolev. However, he clarified that he was not there for the ceremony but to express support for the Constitutional Court, which withstood pressure and made a decision regarding the elections case. Rumen Radev also questioned the ongoing scandals within the judicial system:

"What happened with Pepi (nicknamed the Euro) and his parallel justice network? What happened with Martin Bozhanov—the Notary and the trade in justice? Were there other representatives of the judiciary who passed through Pepi the Euro's couch, were recorded, and are now holding responsible positions in the judiciary?"

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Трамвай дерайлира в София
1
Трамвай дерайлира в София
Батерия на хибридна кола предизвика пожар в столичния кв. "Лозенец"
2
Батерия на хибридна кола предизвика пожар в столичния кв....
Урсула фон дер Лайен за последното решение на Тръмп: Дълбоко съжалявам
3
Урсула фон дер Лайен за последното решение на Тръмп: Дълбоко съжалявам
Григор Димитров спаси мачбол и заслужи място на полуфиналите в Маями след луд мач
4
Григор Димитров спаси мачбол и заслужи място на полуфиналите в...
Европейската прокуратура започва разследване на българския европрокурор
5
Европейската прокуратура започва разследване на българския...
Пламен Младеновски е новият председател на КЕВР
6
Пламен Младеновски е новият председател на КЕВР

Най-четени

България допусна нова загуба от Република Ирландия с 2:1 (ОБЗОР)
1
България допусна нова загуба от Република Ирландия с 2:1 (ОБЗОР)
Почина шестнайсета жертва на рухналата козирка на гарата в Нови Сад
2
Почина шестнайсета жертва на рухналата козирка на гарата в Нови Сад
Стефка Костадинова в предаването "Зала на славата"
3
Стефка Костадинова в предаването "Зала на славата"
Парламентарната група на МЕЧ се разформирова
4
Парламентарната група на МЕЧ се разформирова
Пияни инженери от британските ВВС счупиха и откраднаха статуя на мечето Падингтън
5
Пияни инженери от британските ВВС счупиха и откраднаха статуя на...
Депутатите приеха окончателно държавния бюджет
6
Депутатите приеха окончателно държавния бюджет

More from: Politics

Plamen Mladenovski is the new Chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission
Plamen Mladenovski is the new Chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission
Resolution of the MЕCh scandal: Political reactions to the party's reinstated parliamentary group Resolution of the MЕCh scandal: Political reactions to the party's reinstated parliamentary group
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
A motion for a vote of no confidence against the Zhelyazkov cabinet was tabled in Parliament A motion for a vote of no confidence against the Zhelyazkov cabinet was tabled in Parliament
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Parliamentary group of MECh party has been reinstated Parliamentary group of MECh party has been reinstated
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov appointed two deputy ministers Prime Minister Zhelyazkov appointed two deputy ministers
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Atanas Zafirov: Bulgarian Socialist Party supports the actions of Parliament Speaker Natalya Kiselova Atanas Zafirov: Bulgarian Socialist Party supports the actions of Parliament Speaker Natalya Kiselova
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ