President: The stability of the cabinet depends on its architects - Borisov and Peevski

"The stability of the government depends on the architects of the majority - Borisov and Peevski. They are the ones selecting the personnel and deciding its direction," President Rumen Radev told journalists on March 27.

"It is very difficult to talk about stability in a country where the functions of the government are seized by architects - two leaders of parties who almost every day speak on behalf of the government and impose government decisions, at the same time claiming to be the opposition. The situation is slightly schizophrenic, but the stability depends entirely on them."

The no-confidence vote is a legitimate tool of any opposition, but also the responsibility of the opposition to find the necessary votes, referring to the signatures submitted by "Vazrazhdane."

The President described the situation with the parliamentary group of the MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) party as "an unnecessary crisis" and expressed relief that a solution was found. However, he does not accept threats of retribution.

"The Speaker of the Parliament has sufficient tools to defend his positions. As for the MECh party, dissolving a parliamentary group is a very serious matter, as it directly concerns the ability of the affected Members of Parliament to fully participate in parliamentary life and represent their voters," Radev commented.

The Bulgarian government should take a much more active and dignified stance regarding the death of Bulgarian citizen Marin Marinov in Gaza and demand full information on the case, Radev insisted.

"We cannot rely on information from just one side, especially from a party involved in the conflict (Israel - editor's note). We should insistently seek information from our own services," Radev emphasised.

The President attended the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected constitutional judge Orlin Kolev. However, he clarified that he was not there for the ceremony but to express support for the Constitutional Court, which withstood pressure and made a decision regarding the elections case. Rumen Radev also questioned the ongoing scandals within the judicial system: