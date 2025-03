With 152 votes in favour, Radostin Vasilev from MЕCH (Morality, Unity, Honour) party and Yuliana Mateeva from "Velichie" were elected as Deputy Speakers of the 51st National Assembly.

Vasilev takes up the position for the second time, after the MЕCH parliamentary group was dissolved last Friday and re-instated yesterday, March 26. "Velichie" entered Parliament following the Constitutional Court's decision on March 13.