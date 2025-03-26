Parliamentary group of MECh party has been reinstated

The parliamentary group of MЕCh (Morality, Unity, Honour) has been restored. The group will be chaired by Kiril Veselinski. The decision was supported by 170 MPs, 1 voted against, and two abstained.

Today, March 26, the Members of Parliament from MЕCh, Plamen Petkov and Ivan Ivanov, took their oath in the plenary hall.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Natalya Kiselova, proposed two options for resolving the crisis yesterday and denied any pressure being exerted on her regarding the decision.

"There Is Such a People" yesterday tabled a draft resolution to reinstate the group, and their partners in government from GERB and BSP backed them.



In a special statement yesterday, Parliament's Speaker Natalya Kiselova proposed two solutions to address the crisis - either a change in the rules of procedure or a specific parliamentary decision to settle the legal consequences of the Constitutional Court's decision.

***

The MECh parliamentary group was disbanded on March 21 after the resignation of its member Samuil Slavov left it with nine members, one fewer than the required minimum of 10 MPs for the formation of a parliamentary group.

The announcement was made by the Speaker of Parliament, Nataliya Kiselova, on March 21.

She also said that MECh leader, Radostin Vasilev, was relieved of office as Deputy Speaker of the Parliament.

According to the rule, after a parliamentary group ceases to exist, its members should become independent MPs. They may not join another group and may not set up a new group.

