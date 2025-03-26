БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Наложиха максимална санкция на концесионера на плаж...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Внесоха предложение за вот на недоверие към кабинета...
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Прокуратурата и правосъдното министерство обявиха война...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
За първите 3 месеца на годината: 1 милион лева повече са...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
НА ЖИВО: Народното събрание възстанови парламентарната...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Parliamentary group of MECh party has been reinstated

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
EN
Запази

Kiril Veselinski will be the chairman of the group

живо народното събрание възстанови парламентарната група меч
Снимка: БТА

The parliamentary group of MЕCh (Morality, Unity, Honour) has been restored. The group will be chaired by Kiril Veselinski. The decision was supported by 170 MPs, 1 voted against, and two abstained.

Today, March 26, the Members of Parliament from MЕCh, Plamen Petkov and Ivan Ivanov, took their oath in the plenary hall.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Natalya Kiselova, proposed two options for resolving the crisis yesterday and denied any pressure being exerted on her regarding the decision.

"There Is Such a People" yesterday tabled a draft resolution to reinstate the group, and their partners in government from GERB and BSP backed them.

In a special statement yesterday, Parliament's Speaker Natalya Kiselova proposed two solutions to address the crisis - either a change in the rules of procedure or a specific parliamentary decision to settle the legal consequences of the Constitutional Court's decision.

***

The MECh parliamentary group was disbanded on March 21 after the resignation of its member Samuil Slavov left it with nine members, one fewer than the required minimum of 10 MPs for the formation of a parliamentary group.

The announcement was made by the Speaker of Parliament, Nataliya Kiselova, on March 21.

She also said that MECh leader, Radostin Vasilev, was relieved of office as Deputy Speaker of the Parliament.

According to the rule, after a parliamentary group ceases to exist, its members should become independent MPs. They may not join another group and may not set up a new group.

Speaker of Parliament announced that MECh parliamentary group ceases to exist – will the group be restored?

MECh vs Speaker of Parliament: Charlatans, hooligans, recordings, and a Robin Hood

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Стефка Костадинова в предаването "Зала на славата"
1
Стефка Костадинова в предаването "Зала на славата"
Разнобой в тристранния съвет: Социалните партньори не се разбраха за заплатите в МВР
2
Разнобой в тристранния съвет: Социалните партньори не се разбраха...
Григор Димитров с втори пореден четвъртфинал в Маями
3
Григор Димитров с втори пореден четвъртфинал в Маями
САЩ отложи безвизовото пътуване за гражданите на Румъния
4
САЩ отложи безвизовото пътуване за гражданите на Румъния
Какво знаем за двете българки, заподозрени в шпионаж в полза на Русия
5
Какво знаем за двете българки, заподозрени в шпионаж в полза на Русия
Наказания за насилие над животни: Предлагат използване на СРС и специален контролен орган
6
Наказания за насилие над животни: Предлагат използване на СРС и...

Най-четени

По зрителски сигнал: Изсичат масово здрави дървета в "Люлин", от общината твърдят, че са компрометирани
1
По зрителски сигнал: Изсичат масово здрави дървета в...
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с антични предмети, водещи към Васил Божков
2
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с...
Почина шестнайсета жертва на рухналата козирка на гарата в Нови Сад
3
Почина шестнайсета жертва на рухналата козирка на гарата в Нови Сад
България допусна нова загуба от Република Ирландия с 2:1 (ОБЗОР)
4
България допусна нова загуба от Република Ирландия с 2:1 (ОБЗОР)
България отстъпи пред Република Ирландия
5
България отстъпи пред Република Ирландия
Парламентарната група на МЕЧ се разформирова
6
Парламентарната група на МЕЧ се разформирова

More from: Politics

Resolution of the MЕCh scandal: Political reactions to the party's reinstated parliamentary group
Resolution of the MЕCh scandal: Political reactions to the party's reinstated parliamentary group
A motion for a vote of no confidence against the Zhelyazkov cabinet was tabled in Parliament A motion for a vote of no confidence against the Zhelyazkov cabinet was tabled in Parliament
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov appointed two deputy ministers Prime Minister Zhelyazkov appointed two deputy ministers
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Atanas Zafirov: Bulgarian Socialist Party supports the actions of Parliament Speaker Natalya Kiselova Atanas Zafirov: Bulgarian Socialist Party supports the actions of Parliament Speaker Natalya Kiselova
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Turkey is among Bulgaria's leading economic partners Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Turkey is among Bulgaria's leading economic partners
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Speaker of Parliament: MECh party had the comfort to keep their parliamentary group Speaker of Parliament: MECh party had the comfort to keep their parliamentary group
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ