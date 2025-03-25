БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Speaker of Parliament: MECh party had the comfort to keep their parliamentary group

The Speaker of the Parliament pointed out two options for a way out of the situation

киселова меч имаха комфорта запазят парламентарната група
Снимка: BTA

The Speaker of Parliament, Natalya Kiselova, made a statement in the National Assembly on March 25.

The day I was elected Speaker of the Parliament, I promised to be first among equals. For those who voted for me and for those who did not vote for me, she said. She stated that she strives to adhere to this principle in order to preserve Bulgarian parliamentary democracy.

"In the past days, I have listened to the opinions of my colleagues, who are legal experts, and I decided to make a statement regarding the unprecedented situation with the MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) parliamentary group."

She presented a chronology of events for the period 13-21 March, which she said "clearly shows that the leadership of the MECh had the comfort to keep its group".

13 March - A copy of the decision from the Constitutional Court arrived, which affected almost all parliamentary groups. At 16:30, a council meeting was scheduled. She had a conversation with Vassilev from MECh, in which she explained the situation.

"My request to him was for at least one of the two new Members of Parliament to take the oath."

She stated that he took on this commitment.

At 17:30, Kiselova spoke with the Chair of the Central Election Commission.

14 March at 8.00 a.m. the Chairpesrons' council meeting began. On the same day at 12.30 she had a meeting with Katincharova asking all MPs to take the oath of office.

19 March At a regular meeting of the Chairparsons, Radostin Vassilev (leader of MECh) announced that he has tendered his resignation. She told him, "not to risk the existence of his parliamentary group." Kiselova did not comment on the reason for the resignation.

"What is the way forward? I expect those declared as MPs to come tomorrow to take the oath. The legitimate options, in my opinion, are either a change to Chapter 4 regarding parliamentary groups, or based on Paragraph 2, the National Assembly should adopt a specific decision to address the legal consequences of the Constitutional Court’s decision."

She said that on a day-to-day level, the situation in Parliament was conflicting. "The only pressure I allow myself to be under is the pressure from experts who strive to ensure that the Constitution and the laws are followed."

MECh vs Speaker of Parliament: Charlatans, hooligans, recordings, and a Robin Hood

"Recording phone conversations has both a legal and moral aspect. I am not concerned about the conversations I’ve had with any MP."

She deemed it unacceptable for an MP to violate Article 32, which states that no one can be monitored, photographed, filmed, or recorded without their knowledge.

"I haven’t received threats, but the tone of Vassilev’s comments makes me reconsider this understanding."

At the end of the briefing, Natalya Kiselova quoted the Bible - "There is a time for everything," she said.

"Now is the time for building and silence, not for destruction and talking."

