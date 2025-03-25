Prime Minister Zhelyazkov appointed two deputy ministers

By order of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, Dora Yankova was appointed Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works.

Dora Yankova graduated in geography from Sofia University and in law from Varna Technical University. She was an MP in the 38th, 42nd, 43rd and 44th National Assembly, as well as Deputy Chair of the Committee on Regional Policy, Public Works and Local Self-Government. In the period 2003 - 2011, Yankova was the mayor of Smolyan Municipality, as well as Chair and member of the Management Board of the National Association of Municipalities in the Republic of Bulgaria

Todor Chobanov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Culture. Chobanov held the same position in the period 2009-2011. For many years he was Deputy Mayor of Sofia Municipality, Department of Education, Culture, Sports and Prevention of Addiction. He also worked as Head of the Inspectorate for Cultural Heritage at the National Centre for Museums, Galleries and Fine Arts at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Chobanov holds a Master's degree in History and Archaeology and a Doctorate in Archaeology from Sofia University. He has participated in numerous scientific developments in the field of archaeology and the preservation of cultural heritage.

Ilko Ganev was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Culture and Natalia Miteva from the post of Deputy Minister of Education and Science. Michaela Krumova was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister for Environment and Water.