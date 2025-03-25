БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Atanas Zafirov: Bulgarian Socialist Party supports the actions of Parliament Speaker Natalya Kiselova

от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Снимка: БТА

The Executive Bureau of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) supports the actions of the Speaker of the Parliament, Natalya Kiselova, the leader of the BSP, Atanas Zafirov, said during a briefing on March 25.

"From the moment of her election she has consistently fulfilled her main duty, namely to observe the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, to promote and enforce the spirit of constitutionalism and parliamentary democracy. The Speaker of the National Assembly has currently demonstrated the possible way out of the current situation, and we support her decision," Zafirov stressed.

He added that they are satisfied with the partners in the government and, once again, demonstrated unity in their positions and confidence in the common topics. The BSP categorically condemns the destructive and provocative behavior of Radostin Vassilev (leader of MECh) in recent days. They will not tolerate or encourage hate speech in society.

"The BSP has not participated and will not participate in such scenarios. The party has always defended the Constitution and has been a guarantor of parliamentarism and the rule of law," Atanas Zafirov said.

