Resolution of the MЕCh scandal: Political reactions to the party's reinstated parliamentary group

Five days after the Speaker of Parliament, Natalya Kiselova, dissolved the parliamentary group of MECh (Morality, Unity, Hounour) party, the National Assembly on March 26 voted to reistate it. The chairman of the group will be Kiril Veselinski.

At the beginning of the plenary sitting, MPs Ivan Ivanov and Plamen Petkov took the oath of office. They were elected as MPs from the MECh. Thus, the MPs of the group in the Parliament become 11 - as they had promised yesterday, today from "There is Such a People". Then they tabled a motion to reinstate the MECh parliamentary group.

The majority in the chamber voted in favour of restoring the MЕCh parliamentary group. 170 MPs voted "For," one from BSP voted "Against," and two abstained—one from "Vazrazhdane" and one from BSP. Kiril Veselinski was once again elected as the chair of the parliamentary group.

Radostin Vassilev – MЕCh Parliamentary Group:

"When unlawful actions are carried out at 7:00 in the morning, when a political order is being executed by an incompetent person, it leads to a situation where even you are proposing solutions to the crisis. To all those who felt offended by my sharp words, I apologise, including those who think I will burn their houses. I heard they are worried, so I apologise to them. However, I do not apologise to my colleagues from BSP because I consider MЕCh my child; I created this party with political goals. If anyone felt offended, and if the Speaker of the National Assembly is among them, I apologise to her if there was any offensive word towards her. But my opinion about her professional qualities is negative."

Dragomir Stoynev – Chair of the BSP-United Left Parliamentary Group:

"The situation is a great lesson in parliamentary practice and political ethics. And the one who should learn this lesson is groups like MЕCh and its leader personally. One part of this lesson is the procedure. This institution is based on procedures, and knowing and adhering to them is the responsibility of every Member of Parliament. BSP-United Left believes that Radostin Vassilev does not know the procedures and his legal responsibility and should not hold the position of Deputy Speaker of the Parliament. We have heard enough comments from experienced lawyers, and not a single one of them carries the responsibility for parliamentary work that Speaker Natalya Kiselova does. She has proven that she is a worthy chairperson of the institution."

Boyko Borissov – Chair of the GERB-UDF Parliamentary Group:

"We have never resorted to parliamentary tricks or service victories that we don't need. I am in favour of restoring their group, so they can participate in committees as they did before. The right thing would have been for them to come and apologise, to admit they made a legal mistake regarding the rules, to then bring the issue at the council of the heads of the parliamentary groups, and for what happened today to occur calmly, in a parliamentary, respectful manner."

Atanas Atanasov – 'We continue the change-Democratic Bulgaria" Parliamentary Group:

"The Bulgarian citizens voted for this political force to be in Parliament, and it should be constituted in the appropriate manner."

Asen Vassilev - WCC-DB: "Whether anyone likes it or not, as long as they meet the requirements, they should have a parliamentary group. Do MЕCH continue to demand the Natalya Kiselova's resignation. Her actions didn't help the Parliament's reputation, and had she not reversed the decision to restore MЕCH's group, we would have joined those calls."

Delyan Peevski – Chair of "MRF - New Beginning":

"An absolute waste of time for the people. This is not the topic for me." Yuliana Mateeva – "Vazrazhdane" Parliamentary Group:

"We will back the draft decision to restore the MЕCH parliamentary group because a formalistic approach to interpreting legal norms clearly isn't serving anyone well." Early this morning, supporters of MЕCH organised a protest outside the Parliament building, calling for the restoration of the parliamentary group and against the government.

The National Assembly continues its work according to the scheduled agenda.