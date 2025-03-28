Tension in Parliament following the temporary suspension of Bulgaria's European prosecutor Teodora Georgieva

There was tension in the Parliament on March 28 after the European Public Prosecutor's Office announced the temporary suspension of Bulgarian EU Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva last night. Today, in Parliament, Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov, answered questions related to video recordings in which police officers from Velindgrad are seen destroying evidence, allegedly from the archive of Petyo Petrov nicknamed Petyo the Euro.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office suspended the Bulgarian EU prosecutor

The news of the temporary suspension of Teodora Georgieva due to leaked video recordings, allegedly belonging to Pepi the Euro, which compromise the procedure through which she became Bulgaria's European Prosecutor, sparked significant discussion in the corridors of the National Assembly.

Assen Vassilev from the "We continue the change - Democratic Bulgaria" coalition stated that they would file a complaint with the European Prosecutor’s Office regarding the pressure exerted on Teodora Georgieva by Delyan Peevski, leader of “MRF - New Beginning", which she mentioned in an interview during an investigation she conducted into the expansion project for the Chiren gas storage facility. Delyan Peevski, in turn, reiterated his statements from yesterday, saying he would report Teodora Georgieva to the Prosecutor's Office and sue her for defamation. GERB leader Boyko Borissov stated that he had never met with Georgieva.

Assen Vassilev – Co-chair of WCC-DB: "Ms. Georgieva from the European Public Prosecutor's Office officially stated that during her investigation into the Chiren gas storage expansion, Delyan Peevski directly exerted pressure on her. We are filing a report with the European Prosecutor’s Office, with a copy to Mr. Sarafov, even though we don’t expect him to do anything about it, asking for an investigation into these allegations from Ms. Georgieva. If necessary, Delyan Peevski’s immunity should be lifted, as you know, an MP cannot be investigated while holding immunity."

Delian Peevski – Chairman of "MRF - New Beginning": "A woman who got into trouble by involving herself with Petyo the Euro, who made her a European Prosecutor, is now making up lies in panic. That’s why I’m submitting a report."

Boyko Borissov – Chairman of GERB: "She is with Petyo the Euro. I don’t remember ever meeting her. If I had, she wouldn’t just be raising accusations against GERB mayors. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office is brilliant, and I am confident that a remarkable prosecutor like Mrs. Kövesi won’t let any stain tarnish the office."

The mythical Petyo the Euro and his recent recordings, which have emeregd in the public domain, were also a reason for the Interior Minister Daniel Mitov to be questioned in the plenary chamber about an old case, which is 10 years old. Video recordings surfaced of two police officers discussing how to alter or destroy evidence from a police investigation.

Interestingly, these two police officers are currently high-ranking employees of the Ministry of Interior system. One is the head of the Velindgrad regional police department, and the other is the head of Pazardzhik District Police Directorate.

Boyko Rashkov – WCC-DB: "Do you have any information on whether the video is from the archive of Petyo the Euro, or whether it results from the use of special surveillance means?"

Daniel Mitov - Minister of the Interior: 'The chronology thus presented seriously calls into question the existence of any mythical archive of Petyo the Euro. Such leaks should not be allowed, and they must be investigated and this is absolutely true, because alongside such footage, unrelated to any Petyo the Euro, it is possible to legendise such footage, obscene, as grand political cases. You are a champion at slandering people and misconduct."

photo by BTA

A heated exchange occurred in the plenary chamber between Assen Vassilev and the Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov. In the end, Mitov stated he had ordered a comprehensive inspection of the Velindgrad Police Station regarding the matter, but did not confirm whether he would temporarily suspend the head of the Velindgrad police department and the head of the Pazardzhik District Police Directorate, which caused frustration among the opposition.