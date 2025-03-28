"We Continue the Change" has submitted a formal complaint to the European Public Prosecutor's Office, requesting an investigation into Delyan Peevski (leader of MRF - New Beginning) in connection with the "Chiren gas storage facility" case. This was announced by the press office of "We Continue the Change" on March 28.

It calls for action to be taken to investigate the information provided by European prosecutor Teodora Georgieva to the media, regarding the coercion and pressure she allegedly faced from Delyan Peevski during an ongoing criminal investigation led by the European Public Prosecutor's Office. The investigation concerns the financing of the expansion of the capacity of the Chiren underground gas storage facility, part of Bulgaria’s energy infrastructure.

The information provided includes claims from European prosecutor Teodora Georgieva that Delyan Peevski was involved in the lawful conduct of the investigation by the European Prosecutor's Office, and that pressure was exerted on a European prosecutor to prevent actions from being taken within the scope of their duties. The complaint also points out that public statements by the European prosecutor contain evidence suggesting that Delyan Peevski may be potentially responsible for a crime related to pressuring contractors of a project funded by EU funds, with the aim of obtaining a financial benefit, while the drilling for the expansion was conducted in violation of the established guidelines and safety procedures," the letter to the media reads.

The complaint urges that, if necessary, action be taken to request the immunity of Member of Parliament Delyan Peevski, through a formal request to the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria.

