President Radev and Ukrainian MP Anton Kisse discussed challenges faced by Bulgarians in Ukraine

The President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, on March 28, held a meeting at the Presidential Institution with Anton Kisse, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament and Chairman of the Association of Bulgarians in Ukraine.

During the meeting, President Radev raised a number of issues regarding the situation and challenges faced by Bulgarians in Ukraine in the context of a war that has been going on for more than three years. Rumen Radev confirmed Bulgaria's readiness to continue supporting Bulgarians abroad and emphasised the need for changes to the Bulgarian Citizenship Act that would facilitate strengthening Bulgaria's ties with the representatives of large Bulgarian communities abroad.

Anton Kisse, for his part, expressed the desire of Bulgarians in Ukraine to continue to preserve and develop their native language, Bulgarian culture and traditions, as well as their connections with Bulgaria. He also expressed hope that in the near future the Bulgarian Head of State will be able to meet the Bulgarian community in Ukraine.

