Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and European Council President António Costa visited the "Arsenal" military plant (a leading Bulgarian manufacturer of firearms and ammunition based in the town of Kazanlak) as part of efforts to showcase the potential of Bulgaria’s defence industry. The visit aimed to present opportunities for development, modernisation, and the strengthening of Bulgaria’s role in building European defence capabilities.

During their visit, the plant's management presented the technological capabilities of the facility, its main production capacities, and the ongoing modernszation processes currently being actively implemented. Particular emphasis was placed on efforts to enhance the capacity of the defence industry as a crucial component of Europe's ability to safeguard its values and reinforce its strategic autonomy.

The visit by Prime Minister Zhelyazkov and European Council President António Costa highlighted the role of Bulgaria’s defence industry as a strategic sector for national security and the country’s economic development.

The development of enterprises such as "Arsenal" contributes to strengthening Bulgaria's defence capacity and affirms its position as an active partner within the European Union. Special attention was given to the opportunities arising for Bulgarian industry through the new European Defence Industrial Strategy and upcoming funding programmes.

