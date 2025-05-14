БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Renovation of Danube Bridge at Ruse Continues with Installation of Drainage Collector

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
EN
Запази
ремонтът дунав мост русе продължава монтиране отводнителен колектор
Снимка: Road Infrastructure Agency

The renovation of the viaduct section of the Danube Bridge is progressing according to schedule. Work is currently underway on the construction of a new drainage collector. The pedestrian guardrail is also being installed, with 340 meters out of a total of 413 metres fully completed, according to the Road Infrastructure Agency.

A protective coating has been applied to the entire 413-metre section of the new sidewalk block.

In the section heading towards Romania, where work is currently being carried out, all 12 expansion joints have been installed. Preparation continues for shotcreting the compromised surfaces of the structure, along with the production of reinforced concrete panels and other activities. Since the start of the renovation project, 470 panels have been produced.

All 12 joints have been installed in the section in the direction of Romania, where work is currently underway. Preparations are ongoing for shotcreting of the compromised surfaces of the structure, fabrication of reinforced concrete panels, etc. Since the start of the repair works, 470 panels have been manufactured.

Construction and installation work is being carried out continuously during daylight hours. The activities are organised in such a way that vehicles can pass in both directions alternately on the carriageway where no work is being done.

The Road Infrastructure Agency urges drivers to comply with the regulations regarding the admissibility of passing vehicles and the speed limit of 20 km/h. Oversised vehicles may cause damage to already repaired sections, which could lead to additional, unplanned repair work.

