Rumen Radev to António Costa: A More Active European Union Is Needed

"The unprecedented dynamics of today’s geopolitical processes require us to decisively rethink security issues, to build adequate defence capabilities, and to overcome fragmentation within the European defence industry. It calls for an even more active European Union—one that asserts itself as a guarantor of peace and security not only on our continent but globally," stated President Rumen Radev during his meeting with European Council President António Costa.

Rumen Radev described the current times in Europe as complex and crucial.

"Achieving strategic autonomy should become a conscious goal for every member state, which means building a strong and competitive European economy. I am convinced that our future depends directly on our ability to transform the vast potential of Europe’s economy into a competitive advantage based on innovation, high technology, and artificial intelligence," Radev commented, emphasising that Bulgaria is actively engaged in these processes.

The Bulgarian President also highlighted that Bulgaria's defence industry has rich traditions and a well-established presence in global markets, ranking among Europe's leaders in the production of ammunition and light weapons.