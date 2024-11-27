НОВИНИ
Shopping malls tighten security measures following Incidents of aggression and hooliganism

shopping malls tighten security measures following incidents aggression hooliganism
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
12:48, 27.11.2024
EN
Слушай новините днес

Shopping malls are stepping up security measures following incidents of aggression and hooliganism.

The enhanced measures include increasing the number of security guards and installing panic buttons to enable faster responses during emergencies.

This decision was made during a meeting between the Bulgarian Association of Retail Centers and the management of security companies.

Parents have raised alarms on social media about incidents of aggression and theft in Sofia malls. Young people have reportedly behaved aggressively, threatening visitors and causing disruptions, while security struggled to manage the situation. According to the police, no recent reports have been filed, though similar incidents were reported a few months ago, and the gathered evidence was submitted to the prosecutor's office.

A special Facebook group discussing violence in a shopping center was created several; days ago. Anonymous mothers shared stories of their children being threatened by groups of bullies. They claim that on the upper floors, where food courts are located, aggressive youths regularly gather, seeking conflicts. The posts describe incidents of sexual harassment and bag thefts. One of the videos shared in the group dates back to September of this year.

"I saw a video on Instagram where they were throwing chairs. I’ve also witnessed them shouting," said one user.

The Fourth Police Station explained that since the beginning of the year, they have received six reports of public order violations and aggressive behavior at this mall. However, they confirmed no recent complaints have been filed in the last few months.

Chief Inspector Ivan Yanulov, head of the "Security Police" sector at the Fourth Police Station, stated, "When a formal report is made, we respond immediately."

When asked about the nature of the reports, he explained, "They were related to public order violations, gatherings, and incidents like throwing chairs. We haven't received any recent official reports, but previous cases have been investigated, and the evidence was forwarded to the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office. These incidents typically involve minors, so increased parental supervision is necessary."

Following reports of violence at the Sofia mall, the management of the shopping center promised to strengthen security measures. In a statement, the mall emphasized that the safety of customers is a top priority. The center is equipped with 24-hour video surveillance, and security staff are available at all times to ensure an immediate response to any situation.

