Първи санкциониран след свързването на толкамерите със...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Диан Иванов оттегли показанията си срещу кмета на Варна...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
"Алфа Рисърч": 8 партии влизат в НС, ако...
Чете се за: 10:45 мин.
Жана Бергендорф и неин приятел са задържани - заплашили с...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.

Police in Plovdiv Seize 240,000 Pieces of Smuggled Cigarettes

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Снимка: Архив

Police in Plovdiv have seized 240,000 factory-made cigarettes from four commercial brands, all lacking excise labels.

The operation, conducted on Monday, led to the arrest of two men and one woman. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against them, according to the Ministry of Interior – Plovdiv.

During a vehicle inspection in the "Severen" district, authorities confiscated 40,000 of the illicit cigarettes. Acting under urgent circumstances, officers also searched a property on “Dunav” Boulevard, where they discovered an additional 199,200 non-duty-paid cigarettes of the same brands, along with a large sum of cash. The three suspects have been detained for 72 hours.

