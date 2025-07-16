Police in Plovdiv Seize 240,000 Pieces of Smuggled Cigarettes

Police in Plovdiv have seized 240,000 factory-made cigarettes from four commercial brands, all lacking excise labels.

The operation, conducted on Monday, led to the arrest of two men and one woman. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against them, according to the Ministry of Interior – Plovdiv.

During a vehicle inspection in the "Severen" district, authorities confiscated 40,000 of the illicit cigarettes. Acting under urgent circumstances, officers also searched a property on “Dunav” Boulevard, where they discovered an additional 199,200 non-duty-paid cigarettes of the same brands, along with a large sum of cash. The three suspects have been detained for 72 hours.