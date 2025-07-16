Wildfire is Burning in Pirin National Park (photos)

A wildfire has broken out in Pirin National Park. Yesterday, July 15, around 5:00 PM, park officials noticed smoke in the locality of Koryata, within the "Kamenitsa" park section. Four employees of the Pirin National Park Directorate were immediately dispatched to the site to locate the source of the fire.

The terrain is difficult to access—the nearest point reachable by motor vehicle is in the locality of Karierite. From there, it takes an additional hour and a half on foot to reach the affected area. The fire has engulfed approximately 0.5 acres (2 decares) of sparse coniferous forest composed of Scots pine and white fir, as well as dry grasslands located beneath the ridge of the Koryata area, at an elevation of about 1,880 metres above sea level.

This morning, firefighting efforts resumed. On site are 10 park staff and 3 firefighters from the Regional Fire Safety and Civil Protection Department in Sandanski. Their efforts are focused on containing the spread of the fire. A firebreak is being constructed around the affected area using shovels and hoes. Water is also being used, carried in backpack sprayers. Park employees and a fire engine are stationed in the Karierite area, ready to respond quickly if needed.

photos by Visitor Information Centre of Pirin National Park