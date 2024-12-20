НОВИНИ
BG

Ski season in Vitosha mountain near Sofia opens on 26 December

откриха ски сезона витоша снимки
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:41, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The ski season on Vitosha mountain ski resort, near Bulgaria's capital Sofia, will officially open on December 26, with the "Mecha Polyana" slope operating on December 21, 22, and 23, Vitosha Ski announced.

On December 26, the "Vitoshko Lale" 1 and 2 lifts, "Mecha Polyana," the Training Slope, and the "Vitosha Snowpark" are scheduled to work. Depending on snow conditions, as many slopes as possible will be prepared and opened, with detailed information expected next week.

Vitosha Ski will be offering a new lift pass for six non-consecutive days, which can be used throughout the entire season.

This season, night skiing is once again planned on the "Vitoshko Lale" (Vitosha Tulip) slope. Weather permitting, night skiing is scheduled to begin after New Year's Day and run every week from Wednesday to Saturday including.

From December 26 to 30, the lifts will operate daily from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, reopening on January 2. If favourable weather conditions continue, the lifts will operate daily without rest until the end of the season.

