Talks for forming a regular government: will there be a solution to the political puzzle?

A key political week begins, during which it should become clear whether the parliamentary groups have reached an agreement for forming a regular government.

Yesterday, January 12, the National Council of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) gave a mandate for the party to participate in a government under the first mandate. However, this decision has caused upheavals within the larger faction, "BSP - United Left," with some members indicating they may leave the coalition.

"Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms" officially admitted that they are holding talks with GERB-UDF, BSP and There is Such a People to form a parliamentary majority. If these talks are successful, the proposed "Zhelyazkov" cabinet would have the backing of four parliamentary groups, totaling 126 deputies, enough for the government to be approved.

So far, There is Such a People have refrained from commenting but have said that having a regular cabinet is crucial for the country. President Rumen Radev has given some time for the political groups to negotiate and has not yet announced when he will hand over the first government-forming mandate.

