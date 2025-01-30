НОВИНИ
Technical issue led to train delays at Sofia Central Station

влаковете софия движат закъснение
Снимка: Victor Borissov
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:46, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Technical issue with the route-computerised centralisation system led to disruptions in train schedules at Sofia Central Station, the National Railway Infrastructure Company (NRIC) said on January 30.

The system controls train movements in part of the station, the company added. Efforts are underway to resolve the issue.

Since 12:40 PM, trains traveling to and from Burgas, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Svilengrad, Karlovo, as well as from and to Pernik, Kyustendil, Radomir, Dupnitsa, Blagoevgrad, and Petrich, have been delayed.

An arrangement has been made to transport passengers by buses between Sofia and Zaharna Fabrika stations, and by electric motor carriages between Sofia Central Station and Iskar Station, using trains from other routes, the NRIC further reported.

Source: BTA

