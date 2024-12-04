Technology and Education: 35 Green Transition projects awarded a quality mark

The Centre for Human Resource Development organised its annual conference on Green Technology and Sustainable Development in Education on December 4.

Discussions highlighted that sustainability and technology are key in developing leadership skills in young people and sharing best practices for integrating sustainable solutions in both education and youth programmss with a focus on environmental protection. During the conference, 35 projects projects related to the green transition were awarded for their quality.

"We are challenged to continuously look for opportunities for change both in the educational content and in the general methods of work and organisation of education of pupils, students, young people in Bulgaria", Prof. Galin Tsokov, cartaker Minister of Education said.

