НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Technology and Education: 35 Green Transition projects awarded a quality mark

технологии образование отличиха проекта областта зеления преход
Снимка: БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:04, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

The Centre for Human Resource Development organised its annual conference on Green Technology and Sustainable Development in Education on December 4.

Discussions highlighted that sustainability and technology are key in developing leadership skills in young people and sharing best practices for integrating sustainable solutions in both education and youth programmss with a focus on environmental protection. During the conference, 35 projects projects related to the green transition were awarded for their quality.

"We are challenged to continuously look for opportunities for change both in the educational content and in the general methods of work and organisation of education of pupils, students, young people in Bulgaria", Prof. Galin Tsokov, cartaker Minister of Education said.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Odeon in Plovdiv opened to visitors, the city will have a new antique stage
Odeon in Plovdiv opened to visitors, the city will have a new antique stage
19:18, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
 The largest ever arsenal of illegal weapons uncovered in Bulgaria during a specialised police operation
The largest ever arsenal of illegal weapons uncovered in Bulgaria during a specialised police operation
18:51, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 The first statue discovered in Heraclea Sintica likely depicts grandson of Octavian Augustus
The first statue discovered in Heraclea Sintica likely depicts grandson of Octavian Augustus
18:12, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
 Bulgaria's Parliament failed to elect a Speaker yet again
Bulgaria's Parliament failed to elect a Speaker yet again
17:10, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
 The government of the Netherlands is proposing the counry to agree to Bulgaria's accession to Schengen by land, decision of Parliament is pending
The government of the Netherlands is proposing the counry to agree to Bulgaria's accession to Schengen by land, decision of Parliament is pending
16:15, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Charity exhibition 'Buy Art, Give Future To a Child' (PHOTOS)
Charity exhibition 'Buy Art, Give Future To a Child' (PHOTOS)
15:42, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 President Radev expects the Constitutional Court to rule faster on his appeal on the amendments to the Constitution
President Radev expects the Constitutional Court to rule faster on his appeal on the amendments to the Constitution
15:10, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
 Finance Minister: The draft budget for 2025 will have a deficit of 3%, financial stability is most important
Finance Minister: The draft budget for 2025 will have a deficit of 3%, financial stability is most important
14:16, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 Traffic in Topli dol tunnel on Hemus motorway temporarily restricted on 5 December
Traffic in Topli dol tunnel on Hemus motorway temporarily restricted on 5 December
13:56, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 EC urges immediate measures to eliminate sheep and goat plague outbreak in Velingrad
EC urges immediate measures to eliminate sheep and goat plague outbreak in Velingrad
12:48, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
 Agriculture Minister meets with livestock farmers over sheep and goat plague and pox
Agriculture Minister meets with livestock farmers over sheep and goat plague and pox
12:13, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
 Bulgarian students from National High School of Mathematics won 18 medals from international competition
Bulgarian students from National High School of Mathematics won 18 medals from international competition
22:26, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
The government of the Netherlands is proposing the counry to agree to Bulgaria's accession to Schengen by land, decision of Parliament is pending
The government of the Netherlands is proposing the counry to agree to Bulgaria's accession to Schengen by land, decision of Parliament is pending
Traffic in Topli dol tunnel on Hemus motorway temporarily restricted on 5 December
Traffic in Topli dol tunnel on Hemus motorway temporarily restricted on 5 December
EC urges immediate measures to eliminate sheep and goat plague outbreak in Velingrad
EC urges immediate measures to eliminate sheep and goat plague outbreak in Velingrad
Agriculture Minister meets with livestock farmers over sheep and goat plague and pox
Agriculture Minister meets with livestock farmers over sheep and goat plague and pox
Bulgarian students from National High School of Mathematics won 18 medals from international competition
Bulgarian students from National High School of Mathematics won 18 medals from international competition
Ski season in Bulgaria opens, how to avoid skiing accidents?
Ski season in Bulgaria opens, how to avoid skiing accidents?
Топ 24
Най-четени
Предизвестен провал: За 9-и път не избраха председател на парламента
Предизвестен провал: За 9-и път не избраха председател на парламента
Бойко Борисов: Ще подкрепим Наталия Киселова, няма да издигна Рая Назарян
Бойко Борисов: Ще подкрепим Наталия Киселова, няма да издигна Рая...
Почитаме паметта на Света Варвара
Почитаме паметта на Света Варвара
На 180 градуса: Южнокорейският президент ще отмени военното положение
На 180 градуса: Южнокорейският президент ще отмени военното положение
Правителството на Нидерландия ни пуска в Шенген, чака се решението и на парламента
Правителството на Нидерландия ни пуска в Шенген, чака се решението...
Борисов с ново предложение: Избираме Рая, тя подава оставка - при мнозинство за кабинет и бюджет избираме Атанасов
Борисов с ново предложение: Избираме Рая, тя подава оставка - при...
"Файненшъл таймс": Българите, обвинени в шпионаж в полза на Русия, планирали да атакуват украински войници
"Файненшъл таймс": Българите, обвинени в шпионаж в полза...
След отмененото военно положение в Южна Корея: Опозицията поиска оставката на президента
След отмененото военно положение в Южна Корея: Опозицията поиска...
Кабинетът обсъжда по 100 лева коледна добавка за пенсионерите
Кабинетът обсъжда по 100 лева коледна добавка за пенсионерите
Станислав Балабанов: Уморих се да разсъждавам колко извратена е шизофренията в "Демократична България"
Станислав Балабанов: Уморих се да разсъждавам колко извратена е шизофренията в "Демократична България"