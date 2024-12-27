The air ambulance transported a young woman in coma from Blagoevgrad to Sofia

A woman in serious condition was transported by air ambulance helicopter from Blagoevgrad to Sofia. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health on December 27. This is the fifth trip of the air ambulance to Blagoevgrad this year.

The patient was initially admitted to the General Hospital in Blagoevgrad, but after the assessment of medical specialists, an emergency request was made via the 112 emergency hotline for transfer to a medical facility with a higher level of competence.

The helicopter landed at the Hristo Botev Stadium in Blagoevgrad, where the patient was transported by the resuscitation team of the Emergency Medical Centre - Blagoevgrad. On the way back, the helicopter landed at the helipad of the University Hospital for Active Treatment "St. Anna", where the woman was admitted and left for treatment.

Since the launch of the air ambulance system in June, 43 air ambulance missions have been carried out to date. Most of these have been so-called hospital-to-hospital flights, where a patient needed to be transported from one hospital to another at the discretion of medical professionals. Four primary missions were accomplished in which the patient was picked up from the scene and transported to a medical facility. The youngest patient airlifted was a child aged four and the oldest was 92, the press office said.

The second helicopter for emergency air medical services is expected to arrive in Bulgaria at the end of February 2025, and the third by the end of March 2025. In late November 2024, the Italian company Leonardo S.p.A. informed the Ministry of Health of further delays in the delivery of the next two medical helicopters. The information from the manufacturer also stated that meeting the deadlines was at risk due to critical delays in the delivery of key components to complete the flying machines.

According to the signed contract, the second helicopter was originally due in Bulgaria by the end of June 2024, with the third expected by the end of December 2024.

Source: BTA

