БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The King of Jordan arrives on an official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of President Rumen Radev

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
EN
Запази
позиция президентството обидните квалификации българия страна рсм
Снимка: БТА/Архив

King Abdullah II of Jordan is paying an official visit to Bulgaria on April 3 at the invitation of President Rumen Radev.

The President will welcome him with an official ceremony at Alexander Nevsky Square, where they will pay tribute at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier. Later, the two leaders will hold talks at the Presidency building. Key topics of discussion will include the development of bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Jordan, as well as topics on the global security agenda.

Tomorrow, President Rumen Radev and King Abdullah II will host a high-level meeting in Sofia within the framework of the "Aqaba Process" initiative.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Кралят на Йордания пристигна на официално посещение в България
1
Кралят на Йордания пристигна на официално посещение в България
"Денят на освобождението" - Доналд Тръмп обяви широкомащабни мита
2
"Денят на освобождението" - Доналд Тръмп обяви...
Парламентът ще гласува вота на недоверие към кабинета "Желязков"
3
Парламентът ще гласува вота на недоверие към кабинета...
Европрокуратурата арестува трима в разследване за ДДС измами в България, Германия и Полша
4
Европрокуратурата арестува трима в разследване за ДДС измами в...
Асен Василев: Нито подкрепихме правителството, нито отклонихме България от ЕС
5
Асен Василев: Нито подкрепихме правителството, нито отклонихме...
Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля след вота на недоверие
6
Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля след вота на недоверие

Най-четени

Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
1
Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират ситуацията в БОК
2
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират...
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в центъра на София
3
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в...
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
4
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той никога няма да бъде като останалите деца. Никога"
5
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той...
Лимузина от автопарка на Путин се подпали след експлозия в центъра на Москва (ВИДЕО)
6
Лимузина от автопарка на Путин се подпали след експлозия в центъра...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria's Vice President and the President of Montenegro inaugurated the new name of a street in Lovech
Bulgaria's Vice President and the President of Montenegro inaugurated the new name of a street in Lovech
Why was the Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime relieved of his post? Why was the Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime relieved of his post?
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
The King of Jordan arrived on an official visit to Bulgaria The King of Jordan arrived on an official visit to Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group will be activated under Bulgarian command Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group will be activated under Bulgarian command
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime has been dismissed Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime has been dismissed
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ