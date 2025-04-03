The King of Jordan arrives on an official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of President Rumen Radev

King Abdullah II of Jordan is paying an official visit to Bulgaria on April 3 at the invitation of President Rumen Radev.

The President will welcome him with an official ceremony at Alexander Nevsky Square, where they will pay tribute at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier. Later, the two leaders will hold talks at the Presidency building. Key topics of discussion will include the development of bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Jordan, as well as topics on the global security agenda.

Tomorrow, President Rumen Radev and King Abdullah II will host a high-level meeting in Sofia within the framework of the "Aqaba Process" initiative.