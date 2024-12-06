The maximum insurable income increases to BGN 4,130

The draft budget for the State Social Insurance (DОО) foresees an increase in the maximum insurable income to 4,130 BGN, while the maximum pension remains capped at 3,400 BGN.

Pensions will be updated by 8-9% starting from July 1 under the so-called Swiss rule. The minimum pension will rise to 631.08 BGN from July 1. Unemployment benefits and maternity payments during the second year will remain unchanged.

