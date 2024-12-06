НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag ENG

The maximum insurable income increases to BGN 4,130

The maximum pension remains 3,400 BGN

пари - доходи
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:28, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

The draft budget for the State Social Insurance (DОО) foresees an increase in the maximum insurable income to 4,130 BGN, while the maximum pension remains capped at 3,400 BGN.

Pensions will be updated by 8-9% starting from July 1 under the so-called Swiss rule. The minimum pension will rise to 631.08 BGN from July 1. Unemployment benefits and maternity payments during the second year will remain unchanged.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge
More from: EN
MPs elected Deputy Speakers of Parliament
MPs elected Deputy Speakers of Parliament
Newly elected Speaker of Parliament Nataliya Kiselova: Bulgarian citizens want a state that cares for them
Newly elected Speaker of Parliament Nataliya Kiselova: Bulgarian citizens want a state that cares for them
Nataliya Kiselova was elected Speaker of the 51st Parliament
Nataliya Kiselova was elected Speaker of the 51st Parliament
Bulgaria marks the Day of Saint Nicholas
Bulgaria marks the Day of Saint Nicholas
Reactions after the tenth (almost successful) attempt to elect a Speaker of Parliament
Reactions after the tenth (almost successful) attempt to elect a Speaker of Parliament
94,166,480 BGN allocated by the Government for disaster management and recovery
94,166,480 BGN allocated by the Government for disaster management and recovery
Топ 24
Най-четени
Бял дим: Със 140 гласа "за" Наталия Киселова беше избрана за председател на 51-вото Народно събрание
Бял дим: Със 140 гласа "за" Наталия Киселова беше избрана...
Корабът "Царевна" се сблъска с турски кораб край Дания
Корабът "Царевна" се сблъска с турски кораб край Дания
Наталия Киселова: Идеята за мнозинство включва ПП-ДБ, "БСП – Обединена левица", ИТН и "Възраждане"
Наталия Киселова: Идеята за мнозинство включва ПП-ДБ, "БСП...
Земетресение с магнитуд 7 в Калифорния
Земетресение с магнитуд 7 в Калифорния
Наталия Киселова: Българските граждани искат държава, която да мисли за тях
Наталия Киселова: Българските граждани искат държава, която да...
За момента - няма да се умъртвяват животни във Велинград, съобщават МВР и МЗХ
За момента - няма да се умъртвяват животни във Велинград, съобщават...
БНТ 3 ще излъчи световното първенство по плуване в малък басейн в Будапеща
БНТ 3 ще излъчи световното първенство по плуване в малък басейн в...
Почитаме паметта на св. Николай. Честит празник!
Почитаме паметта на св. Николай. Честит празник!
Русия обяви, че затваря консулството на Полша в Санкт Петербург в отговор на решението на Варшава
Русия обяви, че затваря консулството на Полша в Санкт Петербург в...
Доминация на Норвегия в старта на 10 км за мъже от Световната купа по ски-бягане в Лилехамер
Доминация на Норвегия в старта на 10 км за мъже от Световната купа по ски-бягане в Лилехамер