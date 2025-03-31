БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
The mother who killed her two children in Vakarel will not go to trial

Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

Ksenia Plachkova, who was detained after killing her children in a house in the village of Vakarel, Sofia district, committed the crime while in a state of insanity. This is the conclusion of the forensic psychiatric and psychological examination.

For this reason, the criminal proceedings against her will be terminated and she will not be held criminally responsible for the act.

Sofia District Prosecutor Natalia Nikolova said she would ask the court to place Plachkova in a psychiatric hospital for compulsory treatment for the maximum period of six months. The motive of the prosecutor's office is that this is also the recommendation of the experts who conducted the examination. According to them, Plachkova presents a very high risk of aggression and suicide.

Photos: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

It will be requested that Ksenia Plachkova's condition be checked periodically, which will allow for the extension of her compulsory treatment if necessary after the six months.

