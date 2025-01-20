НОВИНИ
Three more districts in Bulgaria declare flu epidemic, schools in Yambol suspend classes

хасково грипна епидемия всеки десети ученик отсъства
Снимка: illustrative
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:40, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
The Ministry of Health on January 20 announced that three more districts —Yambol, Plovdiv, and Blagoevgrad—have declared a flu epidemic. After Haskovo and Vidin, temporary measures will be introduced from January 21 to 27 in Yambol, from January 22 to 28 in Plovdiv, and from January 22 to 30 in Blagoevgrad.

Under the orders of the regional health inspectorates, preventive medical check-ups, mandatory vaccinations, and consultations for healthy pregnant women and children will be suspended. Visits to hospitals and specialized institutions providing social services for children and the elderly are also suspended. A stricter screening process will be introduced in educational and childcare facilities to prevent children with flu-like symptoms from attending. Enhanced disinfection will take place.

In Yambol, starting Wednesday, January 22, in-person classes will be suspended. In Blagoevgrad, medical personnel in healthcare facilities will be required to wear masks. The other measure are the same the five districts where flu epidemic is declared.

In connection with the increasing number of flu cases, the Ministry of Health has issued general recommendations to the public in order to reduce the risk of infection and spread of viruses.

Flu and respiratory viruses are mainly transmitted from person to person or through contact with contaminated surfaces or objects.

Some people are at a higher risk of severe illness, including pregnant women, individuals with lung diseases, the elderly (especially over 65 years old), young children (particularly under five), newborns (especially premature babies or those under six months), and people with chronic diseases or weakened immune systems.

