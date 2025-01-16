НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

TISP leader Slavi Trifonov: I said I would do everything possible to ensure there is a government

слави трифонов декларира имуществото кпконпи
Снимка: BGNES
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:18, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

"As a rule, I hate repeating myself, but the situation forces me to say once again that before the last elections, I made it clear that I would do everything possible, if it were up to me, to ensure there is a government. I also said I would not make any deals or even talk with Delyan Peevski and his party. Unlike many Bulgarian politicians, I usually do what I say. And now, finally, Bulgaria will have a regular government—without the participation of 'New Beginning' and Delyan Peevski,' There Is Such a People (TISP) leader Slavi Trifonov wrote in a post on Facebook on January 16.

"I have always been guided by the principle that it is best to tell the truth, no matter how unpleasant it may be. And the ugly truth is that the country is on the brink of bankruptcy. Do you know what it means to have a gap of 18 billion in the budget? It means that if there’s no government now to pass a budget and start fixing the destruction caused by Assen Vasilev (of 'We Continue the change-Democratic Bulgaria'), in two months the state won't have money for teachers, doctors, pensioners, researchers, and so on. There just won't be any. Then taxes will have to be raised for everyone, and new multi-billion loans taken out. This means all Bulgarians will become poorer. Rapidly poorer. And we’ll be killing the future of our children and grandchildren, the future of several generations to come. That’s the ugly truth."

I do not want and will not allow this to happen. I will do everything in my power and in the power of "There is Such a People" to stabilise our country and in a few years we will start to get better, added Slavi Trifonov.

"That is, for us to start becoming wealthier, living better and more securely. That’s it. It’s absolutely clear to me that for there to be a government, a compromise must be made. I don’t like it at all, but I am making, and will make, this compromise because it's the only way things can get better—for all of us."



Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

"Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" leave the coalition "Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left"
"Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" leave the coalition "Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left"
18:14, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 President Radev and Ambassador of Palestine discussed the release of two Bulgarians and the crew of 'Galaxy Leader'
President Radev and Ambassador of Palestine discussed the release of two Bulgarians and the crew of 'Galaxy Leader'
17:28, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
 Oncology Clinic of St. Ekaterina hospital opened its doors to patients
Oncology Clinic of St. Ekaterina hospital opened its doors to patients
17:01, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 GERB leader Boyko Borissov: We will not work with Peevski
GERB leader Boyko Borissov: We will not work with Peevski
14:22, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 'MRF- New Beginning' leader Peevski: This is a coalition of immunities
'MRF- New Beginning' leader Peevski: This is a coalition of immunities
13:50, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
 Election of Prosecutor General postponed until Presidential decree to finalise the procedure is issued
Election of Prosecutor General postponed until Presidential decree to finalise the procedure is issued
13:12, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 07:12 мин.
 Bulgaria has a new government (PHOTOS)
Bulgaria has a new government (PHOTOS)
12:38, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Parliament elected the proposed cabinet with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister
Parliament elected the proposed cabinet with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister
12:26, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 President Radev: Bulgaria needs a sustainable majority to have a stable government
President Radev: Bulgaria needs a sustainable majority to have a stable government
12:07, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
 PM-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria needs a regular government
PM-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria needs a regular government
10:19, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Human error is the most likely cause of the serious train collision involving two freight trains (Overview) (Overview)
Human error is the most likely cause of the serious train collision involving two freight trains (Overview) (Overview)
23:13, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
 MPs conclusively adopted the law on revenue and expenditure
MPs conclusively adopted the law on revenue and expenditure
19:49, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
More from: Politics
"Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" leave the coalition "Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left"
"Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" leave the coalition "Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left"
GERB leader Boyko Borissov: We will not work with Peevski
GERB leader Boyko Borissov: We will not work with Peevski
'MRF- New Beginning' leader Peevski: This is a coalition of immunities
'MRF- New Beginning' leader Peevski: This is a coalition of immunities
Bulgaria has a new government (PHOTOS)
Bulgaria has a new government (PHOTOS)
Parliament elected the proposed cabinet with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister
Parliament elected the proposed cabinet with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister
President Radev: Bulgaria needs a sustainable majority to have a stable government
President Radev: Bulgaria needs a sustainable majority to have a stable government
Топ 24
Най-четени
Депутатите избраха Росен Желязков за премиер и одобриха състава на МС
Депутатите избраха Росен Желязков за премиер и одобриха състава на МС
Депутатите гласуват кабинета "Желязков"
Депутатите гласуват кабинета "Желязков"
Прекрояват бюджета за 2025 година
Прекрояват бюджета за 2025 година
Слави Трифонов: Казах, че ще направя всичко възможно да има правителство
Слави Трифонов: Казах, че ще направя всичко възможно да има...
Гледайте Георги Василев в "Зала на славата" на 19 януари по БНТ 1
Гледайте Георги Василев в "Зала на славата" на 19 януари...
Вероятността за мегаземетресение достига 82%?
Вероятността за мегаземетресение достига 82%?
Тотална деградация и безхаберие цари в БДЖ, заяви Илиян Филипов
Тотална деградация и безхаберие цари в БДЖ, заяви Илиян Филипов
Клетвата на Доналд Тръмп в специално предаване на БНТ
Клетвата на Доналд Тръмп в специално предаване на БНТ
Бойко Борисов: Няма да работим с Пеевски
Бойко Борисов: Няма да работим с Пеевски
Нулево равенство в първата контрола на Крумовград в Белек
Нулево равенство в първата контрола на Крумовград в Белек
Юношите на Спартак (Плевен) започват участието си в турнир по баскетбол в Белград
Юношите на Спартак (Плевен) започват участието си в турнир по баскетбол в Белград