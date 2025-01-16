TISP leader Slavi Trifonov: I said I would do everything possible to ensure there is a government

"As a rule, I hate repeating myself, but the situation forces me to say once again that before the last elections, I made it clear that I would do everything possible, if it were up to me, to ensure there is a government. I also said I would not make any deals or even talk with Delyan Peevski and his party. Unlike many Bulgarian politicians, I usually do what I say. And now, finally, Bulgaria will have a regular government—without the participation of 'New Beginning' and Delyan Peevski,' There Is Such a People (TISP) leader Slavi Trifonov wrote in a post on Facebook on January 16.

"I have always been guided by the principle that it is best to tell the truth, no matter how unpleasant it may be. And the ugly truth is that the country is on the brink of bankruptcy. Do you know what it means to have a gap of 18 billion in the budget? It means that if there’s no government now to pass a budget and start fixing the destruction caused by Assen Vasilev (of 'We Continue the change-Democratic Bulgaria'), in two months the state won't have money for teachers, doctors, pensioners, researchers, and so on. There just won't be any. Then taxes will have to be raised for everyone, and new multi-billion loans taken out. This means all Bulgarians will become poorer. Rapidly poorer. And we’ll be killing the future of our children and grandchildren, the future of several generations to come. That’s the ugly truth."

I do not want and will not allow this to happen. I will do everything in my power and in the power of "There is Such a People" to stabilise our country and in a few years we will start to get better, added Slavi Trifonov.

"That is, for us to start becoming wealthier, living better and more securely. That’s it. It’s absolutely clear to me that for there to be a government, a compromise must be made. I don’t like it at all, but I am making, and will make, this compromise because it's the only way things can get better—for all of us."







