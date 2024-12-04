НОВИНИ
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Traffic in Topli dol tunnel on Hemus motorway temporarily restricted on 5 December

юни догодина затварят ремонт тунелите топли дол правешки ханове хемус
Снимка: БГНЕС/Архив
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:56, 04.12.2024
EN
The traffic in Topli dol tunnel on Hemus motorway will be temporarily restricted from midnight to 4.00 a.m. on 5 December, the Road Infrastructure Agency said on December 4. The change in the temporary traffic organisation is for the safe execution of repair and reconstruction works in the tube in direction to Sofia.

Traffic will be directed to detour routes.

The traffic towards Varna will pass from the road connection "Vitinska Reka" at the 30th km on the road I-1 and road II-17 to the road junction "Botevgrad" at the 47th km.

Traffic tpwards Sofia will be diverted from the Botevgrad road junction at km 47 along road II-17 and road I-1 and return to the motorway at the Vitinska Reka road junction at km 30.

The Road Infrastructure Agency appeals to motorists to strictly observe the traffic signals and to drive with caution, keeping their distance, to drive at a reasonable speed and not to undertake risky overtakings which may endanger the safety of all other motorists.

