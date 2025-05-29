Sofia Municipal Council Approves Public Transport Budget Proposed by GERB and BSP

With 35 votes in favour, 23 against, and 2 abstentions, the Sofia Municipal Council approved the financial framework for the city's public transport system through the end of 2025.

As a result, the salary increase of BGN 300 for more than 7,000 employees in Sofia’s public transport, effective from April 1, is now officially in place. The framework also includes a six-day extension of the validity period for all transportation passes and subscriptions, compensating for the days when ground transport services were disrupted due to protests and strikes.

Two proposals for the financial framework were presented. The first, backed by GERB-UDF, BSP, and Carlos Contrera from VMRO, envisaged the BGN 300 salary increase.

The second proposal, submitted by Simeon Stavrev from the WCC-DB coalition, suggested a BGN 100 salary raise along with a 100% increase in performance bonuses for drivers in the electric and bus transport sectors.

As expected, the proposal supported by the so-called economic majority—GERB, BSP, and VMRO—was adopted.