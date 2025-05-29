БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините България и еврото Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините България и еврото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
По две нарушения на минута за превишена скорост по АМ...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Скандал в парламента: Почти до бой се стигна между...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Времето през юни: Слънце, жеги и малко дъжд, с...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Гл. комисар Александър Джартов: До няколко седмици...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sofia Municipal Council Approves Public Transport Budget Proposed by GERB and BSP

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
EN
Запази

Thus, from 1 April, the increase of 300 BGN for the employees in the metropolitan public transport comes into force

градският транспорт софия движи празнично разписание
Снимка: БГНЕС/Архив

With 35 votes in favour, 23 against, and 2 abstentions, the Sofia Municipal Council approved the financial framework for the city's public transport system through the end of 2025.

As a result, the salary increase of BGN 300 for more than 7,000 employees in Sofia’s public transport, effective from April 1, is now officially in place. The framework also includes a six-day extension of the validity period for all transportation passes and subscriptions, compensating for the days when ground transport services were disrupted due to protests and strikes.

Two proposals for the financial framework were presented. The first, backed by GERB-UDF, BSP, and Carlos Contrera from VMRO, envisaged the BGN 300 salary increase.

The second proposal, submitted by Simeon Stavrev from the WCC-DB coalition, suggested a BGN 100 salary raise along with a 100% increase in performance bonuses for drivers in the electric and bus transport sectors.

As expected, the proposal supported by the so-called economic majority—GERB, BSP, and VMRO—was adopted.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Проследете четвъртфиналите на световното първенство по минифутбол на сайта на БНТ
1
Проследете четвъртфиналите на световното първенство по минифутбол...
Фирмите на сина на Джевдет Чакъров - от хранителни стоки до соларни паркове, кой е той?
2
Фирмите на сина на Джевдет Чакъров - от хранителни стоки до соларни...
Гледайте финалите на европейското първенство по спортна гимнастика по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте финалите на европейското първенство по спортна гимнастика...
Новият F-16 направи първи полет във въздушното ни пространство
4
Новият F-16 направи първи полет във въздушното ни пространство
Юджел Атилла, ДПС-ДПС: Правим нова партия с нов лидер в петък
5
Юджел Атилла, ДПС-ДПС: Правим нова партия с нов лидер в петък
ПП: Показаните документи от министър Митов доказват, че Бойко Рашков не е поръчвал икони
6
ПП: Показаните документи от министър Митов доказват, че Бойко...

Най-четени

Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг” (СНИМКИ)
1
Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг”...
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да изпревари три коли и камион
2
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да...
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа, съседи отказали да звъннат на 112
3
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа,...
17 души са ранени при нападение с нож на гарата в Хамбург
4
17 души са ранени при нападение с нож на гарата в Хамбург
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
5
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев
6
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgarian Orthodox Church Honours Ascension Day (Spasovden)
Bulgarian Orthodox Church Honours Ascension Day (Spasovden)
Sofia Becomes a Stage: 42 National Theatre Actors Perform Live from 10 Locations in the Theatrical Event “Hedda Gabler” Sofia Becomes a Stage: 42 National Theatre Actors Perform Live from 10 Locations in the Theatrical Event “Hedda Gabler”
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Senior Commissioner Boyan Raev Appointed as Director of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime Senior Commissioner Boyan Raev Appointed as Director of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Measures Ahead of Eurozone Accession: CPC and CCP Join Forces Against Price Speculation Measures Ahead of Eurozone Accession: CPC and CCP Join Forces Against Price Speculation
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
PM Zhelyazkov: Vertical Gas Corridor Will Ensure Energy Security and Independence in the Region for Decades to Come PM Zhelyazkov: Vertical Gas Corridor Will Ensure Energy Security and Independence in the Region for Decades to Come
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Bulgaria’s New F-16 Block 70 Fighter Jet Makes First Flight in National Airspace Bulgaria’s New F-16 Block 70 Fighter Jet Makes First Flight in National Airspace
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

Водещи новини

По две нарушения на минута за превишена скорост по АМ "Тракия" засякоха от МВР-Пазарджик
По две нарушения на минута за превишена скорост по АМ...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
Скандал в парламента: Почти до бой се стигна между депутати от "Възраждане" и ПП-ДБ Скандал в парламента: Почти до бой се стигна между депутати от "Възраждане" и ПП-ДБ
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Мерки преди влизането в еврозоната: КЗК и КЗП обединяват усилията си срещу спекулата с цените Мерки преди влизането в еврозоната: КЗК и КЗП обединяват усилията си срещу спекулата с цените
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Общество
Времето през юни: Слънце, жеги и малко дъжд, с температури от 10° до 38° Времето през юни: Слънце, жеги и малко дъжд, с температури от 10° до 38°
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
Старши комисар Боян Раев е новият директор на ГДБОП
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Евелин Банев - Брендо ще лежи в България общо 10 години и половина
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
СОС одобри бюджета за градския транспорт на София, предложен от...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Общество
Шофьорът на тира, причинил катастрофата със Сияна, иска по-лека мярка
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ