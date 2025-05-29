Bulgarian Orthodox Church Honours Ascension Day (Spasovden)

On May 29, 2025, the Orthodox Church celebrates the Feast of the Ascension of Christ, known in Bulgarian as Spasovden. This significant religious holiday is always observed on a Thursday, exactly 40 days after Easter.

According to Christian belief, after His Resurrection, Jesus Christ remained on Earth to preach His teachings and speak with His disciples, appearing among them in His divine-human form. On the 40th day, at the foot of the Mount of Olives near Jerusalem, He ascended into heaven.

Christ’s Ascension marks the completion of humanity’s salvation, which is why the day is called Spasovden (from "spasenie" – salvation).

In Bulgarian folklore, the seven Thursdays following Easter are honoured as protection against hailstorms, with the final one—Spasovden—closely associated with the cult of the dead. Tradition holds that on this day, the souls of the deceased, who have been free since Holy Thursday, return to the afterlife.

It is also believed that on this 40th day, woodland fairies (samodivi). They pick and decorate themselves with blossoms from the Nymphs Flower also known as Rossen (dew) or in English “Burning Bush”, which bloomed in the night before the feast.This herb is believed to have healing powers, which is why, on the eve of the holiday, the sick and infirm go to sleep in meadows where rosen grows, hoping for a cure. Folklore also maintains that infertility can be healed only during this night.

It is the name day for Spas, Spasena, Spasimir, Spasimira, Spasiyana, Spaska.

The day is a celebration of bakers and confectioners.