Two Speeding Violations Per Minute Detected on Trakia Motorway, Police in Pazardzhik Report

The violations were detected in a section with a temporary traffic organisation on the motorway

A high number of speeding violations have been recorded in a section of Trakia Motorway with temporary traffic arrangements, according to Miroslav Stoyanov, spokesperson for the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Pazardzhik.

The infractions occurred between the 98th and 106th kilometer of the motorway in the direction of Sofia, where repair works have been ongoing since May 22. Traffic has been temporarily diverted to the lanes heading toward Burgas, with a reduced speed limit of 70 km/h. The section is clearly marked with the necessary road signs, vertical markings, and light signals.

In order to carry out even more effective control, traffic police teams deployed a mobile tripod-mounted speed camera in the affected area. In just two and a half hours, the camera recorded 286 speeding violations—an average of nearly two violations per minute. Following processing, electronic tickets will be issued to the registered owners of the vehicles involved, Stoyanov said.

Additionally, patrol units have been stationed in the area to assist drivers in case of traffic jams or accidents. In recent days, several minor crashes involving property damage have been reported, where drivers failed to adjust their speed and collided with the temporary road barriers used to guide traffic through the construction zone, Stoyanov added.

Source: BTA

