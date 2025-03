The Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has announced changes to its train schedules due to the transition to daylight saving time.

On the night of Saturday March 29 to Sunday March 30, 2025, during the switch to summer time, when the clocks are moved forward by one hour, all trains departing after 03:00 AM will accumulate a virtual delay of 60 minutes. As a result, adjustments will be made to the schedules of some trains, which will depart earlier than originally scheduled.

