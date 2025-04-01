БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Partial state of emergency declared in Varna due to oil products spill at sea

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
EN
Запази
частично бедствено положение обявено варна заради разлива нефтопродукти морето
Снимка: BTA

A partial state of emergency has been declared in Varna due to an oil products spill in the sea and pollution along part of the beach. The district administration will apply for funding from the Interagency Commission for Restoration and Assistance with the Council of Ministers for the cleanup of the coast. The concessionaire of the affected beach area has collected 140 bags of oil waste, which will be deposited at a special site. The responsible party for the pollution has not yet been identified.

According to the "Maritime Administration" in Varna, the pollution is coastal, and there has been no oil spill into the deeper sea. Inspections of the vessels that were at anchor continue.

Prof. Dr. Andriana Andreeva, Governor of Varna:
"Ships are being inspected, but it's happening more slowly because the quantities they declared must be compared with the actual amount of oil products aboard the ship."

The Basin Directorate, however, received a satellite image showing a dark patch 16 kilometres into the sea, west of Varna.

Engineer Yavor Dimitrov, Director of the Basin Directorate "Black Sea Region":
"That’s why my suggestion was for this patch to be monitored. Someone should go and confirm whether it is an oil patch or just a reflection on the water surface."

The eco-inspectorate in Varna claims the pollution was deliberate and will report the matter to the to the Prosecutor's Office.

Erjan Sebaitin, director of the Regional Inspectorate for Environmental Protection - Varna: "We are mostly working on the likelihood that it was deliberately released from a ship, considering the fog that occurred yesterday. This is the version shared by the Maritime Administration, and it's almost certainly the case."

The first water samples taken by the Basin Directorate confirm the presence of oil products. The partial state of emergency in Varna is declared for 7 days.

Prof. Dr. Andriana Andreeva, Governor of Varna:
"In addition to continuing the cleanup, there will be continuous monitoring, and samples will be taken to verify if there are any secondary contaminations."

Small oil balls have also reached the "Galata" and "Rakitnika" beaches south of Varna. Inspections have confirmed no contamination of the sea or coastline at the "Golden Sands" and "St. Constantine and Helena" resorts.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Късо съединение предизвика силно задимяване в ТЕЦ "София-изток"
1
Късо съединение предизвика силно задимяване в ТЕЦ...
ТЕЛК комисиите вече имат пълен достъп до здравните досиета на пациентите си
2
ТЕЛК комисиите вече имат пълен достъп до здравните досиета на...
BG-ALERT: 98% от клетките на мобилните оператори са изпратили успешно съобщението
3
BG-ALERT: 98% от клетките на мобилните оператори са изпратили...
Отиде си легендарният барабанист на "Щурците" Георги Марков
4
Отиде си легендарният барабанист на "Щурците" Георги Марков
Смъртта на Марин Маринов не е нещастен инцидент, каза Мирослав Зафиров, съветник в мисията на ООН в Израел
5
Смъртта на Марин Маринов не е нещастен инцидент, каза Мирослав...
Сестри Малееви и тяхната олимпийска история (ВИДЕО)
6
Сестри Малееви и тяхната олимпийска история (ВИДЕО)

Най-четени

Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
1
Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират ситуацията в БОК
2
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират...
Пияни инженери от британските ВВС счупиха и откраднаха статуя на мечето Падингтън
3
Пияни инженери от британските ВВС счупиха и откраднаха статуя на...
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в центъра на София
4
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в...
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
5
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той никога няма да бъде като останалите деца. Никога"
6
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той...

More from: Bulgaria

Toll fees increase from April 1, more expensive vignettes from May 1
Toll fees increase from April 1, more expensive vignettes from May 1
Miroslav Zafirov, advisor to the UN mission in Israel: The death of Marin Marinov was not an unfortunate incident Miroslav Zafirov, advisor to the UN mission in Israel: The death of Marin Marinov was not an unfortunate incident
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
National early warning system test: did everyone get the BG-ALERT message? National early warning system test: did everyone get the BG-ALERT message?
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
Snow and temperatures above 30°C in April Snow and temperatures above 30°C in April
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
The third medical helicopter is expected to be delivered to Bulgaria The third medical helicopter is expected to be delivered to Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
April Fools' Day April Fools' Day
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ