Turkey Introduces Additional Measures at Border Crossings with Bulgaria and Greece for Eid al-Adha

Turkey is introducing additional measures at its border crossings with Bulgaria and Greece in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha (Kurban Bayram).

In an effort to reduce wait times at the borders, more than 400 customs officers and 100 police officers will be deployed at the Kapitan Andreevo–Kapıkule and Lesovo–Hamzabeyli crossings on the Bulgarian-Turkish border, as well as at the Ipsala and Pazarkule crossings on the Greek-Turkish border.

Increased traffic is expected, as the period coincides with the beginning of the summer holidays for Turkish expatriate workers returning to Turkey.