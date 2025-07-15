Boom in Flights from Sofia Airport in June

In June, the skies over Sofia saw a total of 5,875 flights, connecting Bulgaria with 93 inspiring destinations across 33 countries, serviced by 32 airlines, according to a statement from Sofia Airport 'Vasil Levski' on July 15.

Five cities once again stood out as the most sought-after travel destinations: London, Vienna, Frankfurt, Istanbul, and Milan, based on airport statistics.

At the end of June, “SOF Connect” – the operator of Sofia Airport – announced the launch of a tender for the construction of Terminal 3 and the modernisation of Terminal 2.

Source: BTA