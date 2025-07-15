Boom in Flights from Sofia Airport in June

Sofia Airport experienced a surge in air traffic this June, with a total of 5,875 flights recorded, connecting Bulgaria to 93 destinations across 33 countries, serviced by 32 different airlines. The most popular destinations are London, Vienna, Frankfurt, Istanbul and Milan
Five cities once again stood out as the most sought-after travel destinations: London, Vienna, Frankfurt, Istanbul, and Milan, based on airport statistics.
At the end of June, “SOF Connect” – the operator of Sofia Airport – announced the launch of a tender for the construction of Terminal 3 and the modernisation of Terminal 2.
Source: BTA