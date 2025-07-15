Research Vessel with Nine Laboratories Docks near Ruse (photos)

The research vessel REXDAN, conducting a large-scale scientific study of the configuration and dynamics of the Danube River—from the Black Sea to Vienna—has docked near the Bulgarian city of Ruse. The ship arrived from Galați, Romania, and Ruse is the first stop of its planned journey through multiple countries, according to Dr. Nina Lazar, a member of the scientific team on board.

Dr. Lazar explained that the mission aims to collect water samples from the Danube to analyse for specific pollutants and to engage with local representatives from each country the vessel passes through.

The ship is operated by the Lower Danube University in Galați, Romania, and is equipped with nine specialized laboratories. These facilities support in-depth scientific research of the river, including systems for sample collection and preservation, as well as labs for radiometry, physicochemical analysis, biodiversity monitoring, and bathymetric mapping. Initial results from the research are expected in about one year.

The project is funded by the Horizon Europe program, with the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River in Ruse also participating as a partner.

The REXDAN will continue its journey, with planned stops in Belgrade, Budapest, Bratislava, and Vienna before the end of the month.

