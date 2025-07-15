БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Summer Seminar on Bulgarian Language and Culture Brings Together Foreign Scholars from over 20 Countries

Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
The event is held for the 62nd year

семинар - СУ

The traditional Summer Seminar on Bulgarian Language and Culture for foreign scholars in Bulgarian and Slavic studies was officially opened on July 14 at Sofia University. Held for the 62nd time, this year’s seminar welcomes over 80 students from more than 22 countries.

As part of the tradition, the event is organised by Sofia University and the Ministry of Education and Science. The participants’ programme includes lectures in Bulgarian as well as seminars on translation and culture, led by lecturers from the Faculty of Slavic Studies.

“This year, our team has made a serious effort to introduce changes and build upon already successful practices. We are focusing on improving the educational process itself. Our seminar participants attend daily classes in practical Bulgarian language, divided by proficiency levels,” said Associate Professor Atanas Atanasov, Director of the Seminar.

In addition to lectures, students take part in language workshops and discussions with writers:

“These discussions are open to everyone, regardless of their language level. The first one will be with Teodora Dimova, and next Monday we’ll host Georgi Gospodinov. We’ve also prepared interactive sessions we call workshops. Half of them are arts-focused and connected with Bulgarian folklore,” explained Associate Professor Atanasov.

This year, the seminar is held in Sofia, aligning with the capital’s rich cultural agenda. Participants will have the opportunity to visit various museums and attend film screenings. Excursions to the Bachkovo Monastery and the historic town of Koprivshtitsa are also planned.

The event was opened in the presence of Vice President Iliana Iotova, who highlighted the symbolic significance of 2025, marking 1,160 years since the Christianization of the Bulgarians and 1,170 years since the creation of the Glagolitic script. She wished the international students success in learning and discovering the Bulgarian language and culture:

"In you, I see the best ambassadors of Bulgaria, of the Bulgarian language and culture around the world, the most successful representatives of cultural diplomacy. You are also among the most dignified representatives of what is known as soft diplomacy, which, I assure you, often opens more doors than conventional diplomacy,” said Iliana Iotova.

Participants in the seminar come from across Europe, as well as Japan, China, South Korea, the USA, and Australia. Jovica, a student from Germany, shared that she took Bulgarian language courses at university and later completed an Erasmus internship in the city of Ruse:

“I really liked it — the people are warm, kind, and welcoming. I hope to learn more grammar and vocabulary in Bulgarian. Also, to meet many people — I think my colleagues at the seminar are very friendly and interesting.”
Her favorite Bulgarian word is vednaga (“immediately”).

Andrej Videnović, from the Serbian town of Knjaževac, is currently studying at the American University in Blagoevgrad. He shared that he enjoys life in Bulgaria and finds it peaceful:

“Learning the language is the first step toward better dialogue. Once I learned it, I felt much closer to the Bulgarian people, especially my university peers. My impression changed for the better — I was positively surprised by how they reacted when they found out a Serbian was speaking Bulgarian.”

Andrej’s favorite Bulgarian word is obache (“however”):

“There’s no equivalent word in Serbian, but it’s very useful and can be applied in many situations.”

Andrej hopes to stay in Bulgaria after graduation and build a future here. He is considering a career as a translator.

The seminar for foreign Bulgarian studies scholars continues until August 2.

