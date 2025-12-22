БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
More Than 80 kg of Marijuana Seized by Customs Officers in Ruse

Customs officers in Ruse seized 82 kilogrammes of marijuana during an attempt to bring the drugs into Bulgaria. The shipment is estimated to be worth around 1.3 million leva.

The narcotics were being transported in a cargo van, hidden inside air-conditioning equipment. The marijuana had been professionally packaged into 73 parcels, with copper pipes included to mislead X-ray scanning devices.

The driver of the van is a 50-year-old Bulgarian citizen with a prior criminal record of 16 convictions for various offences. He has been remanded in custody under a permanent detention order. Conviction for such an offence carries a prison sentence of between 15 and 20 years.

