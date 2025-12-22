Driver Ploughs into Pedestrians on a Pavement in Varna, Two Women Killed

Two pedestrians have died in a severe traffic accident in the centre of the coastal city of Varna, the police reported on December 22. The accident occurred at the intersection of 'Drin' and 'Piskyuliev' streets, with the emergency call received at 14:42.

According to witnesses, after passing a traffic light, the driver lost control of the vehicle, striking pedestrians on the pavement before crashing into a commercial premises. The victims were two women, aged 52 and 79.

Police report that the driver of the car, a 54-year-old man from Varna, was taken to hospital and has no serious visible injuries. His alcohol test was negative, and a drug test was conducted at the hospital.

Traffic in the area is heavily congested.